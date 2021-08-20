In a bid to counter negative reports, the Taliban has urged imams to persuade people to not flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since their complete takeover on Sunday.

The Taliban released a message on Thursday calling all imams in Kabul and other provinces to promote the “benefits of the Islamic system” and urge unity. This was shortly after Afghans continued to line up outside the Kabul airport to flee the radical Islamist regime.

The Taliban in their message said that the imams “should encourage our compatriots to work for the development of the country, and not to try to leave the country and answer the negative propaganda of the enemy”.

The Jihadist organization assured safety to women, people and even urged them to return to schools and offices. However, a mismatch in their empty promises and actions has resulted in a huge uproar in the country.

Several locals in Afghanistan took to the streets on the occasion of Afghanistan’s Independence Day on August 19. They marched across the city carrying hundreds of meter-long Afghanistan flag to protest against the Taliban’s takeover of the war-torn country.

Contrary to their PR campaign, the Taliban in the last few days have fired upon unarmed civilians, killed multiple people and have beaten up journalists who were covering a protest.

The radical Islamic outfit also launched an attack on locals in and around the Kabul airport trying to evade the country.

Graphic images of wounded children, dead women and weeping men outside of the Kabul airport have sent chills across the globe.

This is the ‘propaganda’ that the Taliban wants to bust by giving a call of unity at Friday prayers.