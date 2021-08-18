While the Taliban is trying to project a ‘moderate’ image by answering questions asked by female journalists in a press conference in Kabul, on the street they still remain the same fundamentalist group. The group shot dead a woman in Afghanistan on Tuesday for not wearing a burqa. The incident surfaced on the same day the Taliban announced to act ‘moderate’ and give women their rights in accordance with Sharia law.

A photo of the deceased woman lying in a pool of blood with her loved ones crouched around her sent shock waves in the already distressed country. As per reports, the woman was shot by the Taliban in Takhar province for not wearing a burqa while in public.

Ironically, on the same day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference to say that the Islamist group would honour women’s rights and also urged women to return to school and work.

Taliban attacks locals at Kabul airport

With the US troops abandoning the Afghans in the dead of the night, the locals were left scrambling to find a safe haven from the Talibani regime. Hundreds of Afghani locals were seen running helter-skelter on the runway, hanging onto the aeroplanes, the wings or the tires.

In a bid to control the frantic crowd, the Taliban began to attack the people using whips and sharp objects. Women and children desperate to evade the country were beaten black and blue.

Graphic images of wounded children, dead women and weeping men have busted the claims of ‘moderate’ governance by the Taliban.

A child covered in blood was seen being carried away by his father after the Taliban launched an attack on the crowd at the Kabul international airport.

An Afghan woman was seen lying on the ground after the Taliban used whips and sharp objects to drive people away from the airport.

A man was seen crying as he watched his fellow Afghans get wounded after Taliban fighters used gunfire.

Reportedly, the ‘moderate’ Jihadist organization opened fire at people trying to flee from the Kabul airport. They have also launched a door-to-door hunt for people who served alongside the US military or Afghani government and forcefully abducting and marrying girls as young as 12 years.

Taliban open fires at crowd protesting removal of country flag

The locals of Khost and Jalalabad took to the streets to protest against the Taliban after they made an attempt to replace the country’s flag.

Yesterday, Khost and today Jalalabad: People protest asking Taliban to not change the #AfghanFlag 🇦🇫.



A participant tells me the Taliban shot at them but no exact info on casualties. Taliban have not said anything as well.

—

Taliban have returned to a changed #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/iZQ7B7KKJc — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) August 18, 2021

As per reports, the Taliban opened fire at the protesting crowd which was seen carrying Afghanistan’s flag. The gunshots are audible clearly in a video presumably captured by a local, present at the site of the protest.

#Afghanistan | #Taliban forces reportedly open fire at protestors carrying Afghan national flag in Jalalabad city.



Video Courtesy: @NajeebNangyal pic.twitter.com/jfMCzGcXOD — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) August 18, 2021

No loss of life has been reported as yet and the Taliban too has not commented on the incident.

While there is some bit of resistance by the locals, it is not enough to discard the Taliban regime which has gained complete control over the country.