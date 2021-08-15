After waiting at the gates of Kabul for hours after reaching the city, the Taliban fighters now have been ordered to enter the Afghanistan capital. A statement issued by the group said that after reports of police and security forces fleeing the city, the Taliban fighters need to enter Kabul to maintain law and order. The latest instruction by the group came after President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.

The statement issued by the official spokesperson of the Taliban said in the morning they had asked the fighters not to enter Kabul as they don’t want to capture the capital using military means, as they were expecting a smooth bloodless transition of power. However, now there are reports that the administration offices in Kabul have been evacuated, police have left their posts, the ministries also have been evacuated, and the Kabul administration security personnel have fled.

The statement by the Taliban

Machine translation of the statement using Bing Translate has been provided below.

Statement by the Islamic Emirate on the Need for Mujahideen to Enter Kabul

The Islamic Emirate issued a statement in the morning saying that our forces are out of Kabul and we do not want to enter Kabul by military means.

But now reports have emerged that the basins in Kabul city have been evacuated, police have left their security posts, as well as ministries have been evacuated, and security personnel from kabul ‘s administration have fled.

So in order not to involve public looting and looting in Kabul, the Islamic Emirate ordered its forces to enter areas where the enemy has gone and the area is in danger of looting.

So the citizens of Kabul should not feel any fear of the mujahideen, our forces will enter Kabul city very slowly, they will not work with anyone, government military and civilian workers should be sure that no one is working for them, no mujahedeen is allowed to enter anyone ‘s house, harass or harass anyone.



Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan



In such a situation, common thieves and robbers can mix with the common people using this opportunity and rob people, the Taliban said. Therefore, the Islamic Emirate has ordered its forces to enter the areas of Kabul from which the security forces have fled and secure the areas there are risks of theft and robbery.

The Taliban assured the citizens that they need not feel any fear from the Mujahideen. They added that their fighters will enter the Kabul city slowly and sensibly, they won’t force anyone to work under them, and assured that the Taliban fighters are not allow to enter the homes of citizens and harass them.

The Taliban fighters are ordered to enter Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani and vice president Amrullah Saleh fled Kabul. Visuals posted on social media showed Ghani boarding a Kam Air flight, an Afghan private airline. Reportedly, both of them have moved to Tajikistan.

The Taliban has demanded that Ghani should resign and hand over the reign of Afghanistan to them in a smooth transition of power. After using force to capture the first few provinces earlier this month, the Taliban has captured the rest of the country in the last week without much bloodshed. The group has made rapid gains in city after city as the Afghan forces have either fled or surrendered and joined them.

It is being speculated that Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will become the new President of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, while US-based Ali Ahmad Jalali will head an interim government for the time being before the Taliban forms a full-fledged government.