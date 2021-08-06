In yet another brutal display of savagery, a 21-year-old girl was shot dead by Taliban terrorists for not wearing a veil in Afghanistan.

According to a report published by the Afghanistan Times, savages of the Taliban dragged the woman, identified as Nazaneen, out of a car while she was on her way to Balkh district centre and shot her dead because she was not complying with the Islamic doctrine of purdah. The custom makes it mandatory for Muslim women to wear veils when they are out in public.

But as has been the recent practice by the terror group, a swift denial quickly followed after the gruesome killing of Nazaneen. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said his organisation had no involvement in the murder of Ms Nazaneen.

The murder took place in the higgledy-piggledy town of Balkh, long known for being a Taliban stronghold and amidst a resurgent Talibani offensive as the United States pulls the rug out from the two-decade-long Afghanistan campaign.

The latest murder of a 21-year-old is reminiscent of the years when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan. While in power in Afghanistan, the Taliban became notorious internationally for their misogyny and violence against women. During that time, women were mandated to keep their faces and bodies under the veil, and were barred from school, work or leaving the house without a male relative. Women accused of misdemeanours were publicly lashed and those who were found to have committed adultery were stoned to death in stadiums.

According to several reports, the Taliban now controls 233 districts where they have once again imposed the repressive laws that defined their rule from 1996 to 2001 before they were forced out of power by the US troops.

Some reports claim that the Taliban have been railroading single and widowed women to marry its fighters. While the Taliban, in recent years, had said that it would grant women their rights and allow them to attend school, provided they did not violate any Islamic law, but the analysts believe it is nothing more than a humbug, aimed to garner acceptance around the world. The analysts also point towards another Taliban proclamation wherein they said that they want to restrict the freedom gained by women in the last few years, stating it has promoted “indecency” and “immorality”.

Afghanistan in chaos as Taliban seeks to regain control following the US decision to continue troop withdrawal

The current chaos that has swept Afghanistan can be linked to the precipitous withdrawal of the US and NATO forces from the country. US President Joe Biden had reaffirmed his decision, stating that all the US forces will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the twin-tower attacks. The withdrawal announcement has touched off a free-for-all crisis, plunging the country into n abyss of civil war, where different terror groups, including the Taliban, are vying to wrench the control of the country from the official Afghan government.

As a result, violence has erupted in many parts of the country as the Taliban seeks to establish its dominance and push back the government forces. As a part of its offensive, the Talibani terrorists are systematically attacking province after province, bringing large swathes of territories under their control.

Recently, the raging Afghanistan conflict took a turn for the worse as Taliban terrorists reportedly killed more than 100 civilians, seemingly without any reason. The Afghan Ministry of Interior(MoI) confirmed the massacre that took place in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. The Ministry also suspected Pakistani hand in the carnage that unfolded in Kandhar that resulted in the casualty of more than 100 civilians.