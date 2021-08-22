Sunday, August 22, 2021
Talibanis set an Afghan woman on fire for ‘bad cooking’, alleges activist

The former judge said she was forced to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. She said that ever since the Taliban took over the country, she has received multiple reports of violence against women.

OpIndia Staff
Taliban sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking', says former judge/ Image Source: Australian
3

An Afghan woman was reportedly set on fire by Talibanis for “bad cooking”, and many others are being forced into sex slavery.

Speaking to Sky News, Najla Ayoubi, a former Afghan judge and activist, revealed that the Talibanis set ablaze a woman because they were not satisfied with a meal she prepared.

Sharing the horrific details of her experience in the capital, Ayoubi said she had to “flee” for her life after promoting women’s rights.

“They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food,” said Ayoubi, adding, “A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters.”

The former judge said she was forced to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. She said that ever since the Taliban took over the country, she has received multiple reports of violence against women.

“There are so many young women in the past few weeks being shipped into neighbouring countries in coffins to be used as sex slaves. They also force families to marry their young daughters to Taliban fighters. I don‘t see where is the promise that they think women should be going to work when we see all of these atrocities,” she told Sky News.

Ayoubi added that many rights activists in Afghanistan are “in hiding”, fearing retaliation from the Taliban.

Door-to-door hunt for girls as young as 12, Taliban looking for sex slaves

Earlier, there were reports that the Taliban gangs are targeting children as young as 12 during their hunt for sex slaves since they took over Afghanistan. Women and girls are among the most at-risk Afghanis under the new Islamist regime after the Jihadist organisation launched a door-to-door search for sex slaves.

From demanding lists of women and girls in different regions to forcing marriages on young girls, reports of the Taliban’s atrocities are making headlines. The unmarried and widowed women and girls between the ages of 12 to 45 are termed as “qhanimat” or spoils of the war by the Taliban. They are reportedly being divided among the members of the group.

According to Shukria Barakzai, Afghan politician and journalist, the stories of the Taliban’s atrocities against women and girls are horrifying. She wrote in The Daily Mail, “The gouging of a woman’s eyes in front of her terrified family; girls as young as 12 wrenched from the arms of their weeping mothers to become sex slaves for Taliban ‘warriors’; men punished or even killed for ‘offences’ as simple as listening to the ‘wrong’ music, or for daring to be ‘educated’.”

She further said that in some villages, Taliban members conducted door-to-door searches looking for young girls to forcibly marrying them and pushing them into a life of sex slaves. She added, “So determined are they that no virgin will escape their clutches that they check drawers, wardrobes and even suitcases in homes where desperate mothers deny they have young daughters to ensure they are telling the truth.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

