Turkey in an attempt to restrict the illegal entries of migrants, especially from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul is building a 295 km wall on its Iranian border. The defense minister of Turkey informed that the construction of the modular wall is nearly completed, informing that security on the bordering regions has been intensified through the use of technological means.

“We are building a modular wall. A big part of it has been completed. Nearly 150 kilometers of trenches were dug. Additional reinforcements were made to our border outposts and base areas,” informed Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday.

VIDEO: Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran to prevent a new influx of refugees, mainly from Afghanistan as the Taliban take over the country.



For now, a 5km section is under construction but Turkey is aiming to build a 295km-long wall on its Iranian border pic.twitter.com/YJAZgUOEGa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 17, 2021

Talking about the heightened security deployed to stop the influx from Afghanistan, Akar said, “We operate with around a thousand reconnaissance surveillance vehicles, including thermal night vision devices. Thanks to the electro-optical towers and acoustic sensors, it has become very easy to detect the mobility on the borderline.”

“Our border is our honor,” asserted Akar claiming that all the civilians and military personnel are just doing their jobs.

Not just this, the country says it will intensify its work to “reinforce the understanding that the borders are impassable.”

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday remarked, “Turkey is facing a growing migratory wave of Afghans transiting through Iran.”

“With this wall, we will totally stop the arrivals,” he exclaimed when pressured by the opposition on the issue of the growing influx of illegal immigrants.

Erdogan and his ministers have, however, denied all claims of “scores of irregular migrants entering Turkey through the Iran border.” Not sure why the country is then gung-ho about the wall.

Reports suggest that up to 1,000 Afghans are entering Turkey illegally through the eastern borders every day to escape Afghanistan which has been overtaken by the Taliban regime.

Turkey is currently home to some 4 million refugees, including Syrians and 200,000 to 600,000 Afghans.

Turkey to work with Pakistan to stop the influx

As per a Wion report, Turkey will be working with Pakistan to help stabilize Afghanistan and prevent a new flood of refugees. “We will continue efforts to enable the return of stability in the region, beginning with Afghanistan,” Erdogan said alongside his Pakistan counterpart Arif Alvi.

The President of Turkey has also proposed to meet the Taliban leader for talks.

Turkey offers to take charge of Kabul airport

Controversies around Turkey wanting to take control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul are rife.

Turkey has 600 soldiers deployed in Afghanistan and has offered to take charge of security at Kabul’s international airport after the US completes its military withdrawal by the end of this month.

However, another report by Reuters suggests that Turkey’s plans to gain control of the airport are in disarray but is ready to provide support if the Taliban request it.

“… in the event that the Taliban asks for technical support, Turkey can provide security and technical support at the airport,” said the report.

The opposition parties of Turkey have criticized the government’s plans of taking control of the airport, saying such a mission would put Turkish soldiers at risk. They have also called for their immediate withdrawal amid the growing violence and uncertainty.