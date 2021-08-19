Thursday, August 19, 2021
Updated:

Watch: India Today shows Arvind Kejriwal’s picture while speaking about Taliban, triggers jokes

Rajdeep Sardesai while hosting a show on women rights under the rule of the Taliban accidentally showed a picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the question “Will Taliban ease its earlier curbs on women?”

OpIndia Staff
India Today show hosted by Sardesai trolled for displaying Kejriwal's image while speaking about Taliban
Screenshot of Rajdeep Sardesai's segment on India Today
A bizarre faux pas by the India Today group while reporting on the Taliban has triggered funny reactions on the microblogging platform Twitter. Rajdeep Sardesai while hosting a show on women rights under the rule of the Taliban accidentally showed a picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the question “Will Taliban ease its earlier curbs on women?”

The innocuous mistake was highlighted by a popular Twitter handle ‘Befitting Facts’. The netizens since then have been posting hilarious reactions mocking both Kejriwal and ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai.

One Twitter handle by the name Jagjeet said, “Taliban is also giving free electricity, so Rajdeep confuse ho gya hoga (Rajdeep must gave got confused).”

Another user congratulated Rajdeep for showing the truth.

One netizen by the name Alok Sharma suspected it was probably just another advertisement by the Delhi Chief Minister.

Satyam Singh- another Twitter handle highlighted the humanitarian side of Hitler and Bin Laden. “Hitler also believed in Humanity, Kejriwal is working persistently for welfare of Delhi, Osama Bin Laden was philanthropist, Rajdeep Sardesai is doing Journalism,” he Tweeted. 

Earlier this month, Rajdeep Sardesai was brutally trolled by netizens for his outlandish ‘rasgulla’ comment. Sardesai, when asked about not asking tough questions to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had said that had he asked Mamata Banerjee about Bengal post-poll pogrom, he wouldn’t have gotten to eat ‘rasgullas’ (a traditional Bengali sweet) as part of her victory celebration.

