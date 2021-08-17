The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first-ever state in India to administer more than 6 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. The State achieved the milestone on August 17 afternoon.

Moreover, the state on Monday, August 16, administered over 23.57 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people in a single day, the second-highest so far. It had previously created a record by administering round 29.52 lakh doses in a single day on August 3.

A total of over 23.57K doses of Covid-9 vaccine administered in UP on August 17 (source: Cowin.gov.in)

At the time of this report on Tuesday, UP has administered over 6 lakh doses for the day.

A total of over 29.52K doses of Covid-9 vaccine administered in UP on August 3 (source: Cowin.gov.in)

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the authorities and the people of the state for pulling off the remarkable feat. He thanked PM Narendra Modi, the central government, the people of the state for their cooperation and the health workers for their efforts without which Uttar Pradesh could not have accomplished the “historic task”.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,



प्रदेश में अब तक कोविड वैक्सीन की 6 करोड़ से अधिक डोज लग चुकी हैं।



यह ऐतिहासिक कार्य आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन, केंद्र सरकार के सहयोग, प्रदेशवासियों की सहभागिता व हमारे स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के भागीरथी प्रयासों का सुफल है।



आप भी लगवाएं “टीका जीत का” — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 17, 2021

He ended his Tweet urging everyone to take their jab “Tika jeet ka”, and help defeat Covid-19.

According to data, so far, over 5,07,22,629 people in Uttar Pradesh have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated in the State. UP is the most populous state of India.

On the contrary, other States like Maharashtra lag with 5.01 crore doses delivered so far. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 3.82 crores, West Bengal has vaccinated around 3.46 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 2.71 crore vaccine doses have been given and Kerala has vaccinated only 2.46 crore of its population.

Image via Cowin.gov.in

On August 3 OpIndia reported that Uttar Pradesh had administered 5 crore vaccines in total until that day. It’s commendable how in less than 15 days the state has administered another 1 crore vaccines to become the first state to reach the record breaking figure of of 6 crores.

The state administration stated in a press statement that the achievement is the consequence of Uttar Pradesh’s robust vaccination programme. According to the release, it is a key component of the Uttar Pradesh government’s comprehensive approach to limit and manage the epidemic, which also includes the tried-and-true ‘Test-Track-Treat’ (T3) technique and adherence to Covid recommended behaviour.

On Monday, the country’s most populous state – Uttar Pradesh reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours. One fresh fatality was reported from the state in the same period, according to health department data. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 419, the health department said.