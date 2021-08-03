Uttar Pradesh government has pulled off the remarkable feet of vaccinating over 25 lakh people against Covid-19 on August 3 (Tuesday) at the time of writing this report, making it the first state ever to achieve a milestone of administering 5 crore vaccines in total so far.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the authorities and the people of the state for crossing the landmark of 22 lakh doses on Tuesday. He thanked PM Modi for his guidance and the people of the state for their active participation, without which attaining this milestone would not have been possible, Tweeted Yogi Adityanath in Hindi.

He ended his post by reminding people that the Covid-19 vaccine is your only “Suraksha kawach” (safety shield) against the deadly pathogen, and urged everyone to take their jab “Tika jeet ka”, and help defeat Covid-19.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन व आपकी सक्रिय सहभागिता ने उ.प्र. में कोविड टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाया है।



आज @UPGovt द्वारा रिकॉर्ड 22 लाख से अधिक टीकाकरण हुआ है।



सभी को बधाई!



यह टीका आपका ‘सुरक्षा कवच’ है, अतः अवश्य लगवाएं ‘टीका जीत का’। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 3, 2021

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had set itself the target of making a new vaccination record on Tuesday. The state government aimed to administer 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day. For this mega campaign, more than 12,000 vaccination centres are operating in the state.

Uttar Pradesh CM had instructed officials to triple the state’s daily Covid vaccination rate in a month

After announcing ‘Mission June’, a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed state officials on June 4 to triple the state’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in a month.

The CM had given new directives to boost the immunisation drive, according to a government statement. “Every action necessary should be done to increase daily vaccination capacity”, instructed Yogi Adityanath at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting on June 4.

The CM had stated, “The current capacity needs to be boosted by three times within a month.” Vaccination is currently being carried out at 6,000 locations, and more than 14.68 lakh people have been vaccinated since the commencement of Mission June on Tuesday. This includes the 3.94 lakh vaccinations administered on June 4 itself.

According to this calculation, the three-fold goal would have entailed giving out more than 10 lakh vaccines a day, however, due to its constant perseverance, the UP administration under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath, within no time, achieved way beyond its own set targets.