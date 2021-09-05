AajTak journalist Chitra Tripathi, and editor, was harassed by anti-farm law protesters in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday where they gathered around her and chanted ‘Godi media haay haay’. Ultimately, the journalist, who had gone to cover the event, was chased away from the spot.

A ‘journalist’ with Newsclick, Shyam Meera Singh, instead of condemning the harassment, justified the atrocious conduct accusing Chitra Tripathi of ‘fooling’ the public. Shyam Meera Singh of Newsclick said that the same people would appreciate Ravish Kumar but were against Ravish Kumar.

रवीश कुमार जाएँगे तो यही जनता सर आँखों पर बिठाएगी. लेकिन गोदी मीडिया के एंकरों को जनता पहचानती है. आप स्टूडियो में इन्हें ख़ालिस्तानी कहें, बिकाऊ कहें, चोर कहें. फिर आप अपने आप को पत्रकार नहीं कह सकते. आप सरकार के दलाल हैं, दलालों को अपनी रैलियों से भगाने का पूरा हक़ जनता को है — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) September 5, 2021

Anti-farm law protesters have been regularly indulging in vile conduct throughout the protests. The protests turned violent on Republic Day where riots ensued at the national capital. Earlier, an India Today editor had revealed that the protesters had been harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks among other things.

A woman from West Bengal was also raped at the Tikri border protest site. After the death of the victim on April 30, the protesters had taken out a procession by placing the dead body in an open jeep, even though she allegedly died of Covid-19.

The protests have organised a ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state.