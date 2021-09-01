Wednesday, September 1, 2021
“Don’t forget me here,” pleads Afghan interpreter left behind in Afghanistan who had saved Joe Biden 13 years ago

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to Afghan interpreter Mohammed's plea on Tuesday saying, “We will get you out.”

An Afghan interpreter who saved Joe Biden in Afghanistan 13 years ago, pleaded with the US president to rescue him and his family. “Hello Mr President, Save me and my family,” begged Mohammed who chose to not give out his full name while speaking with Wall Street Journal

While the US troops have completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Afghan who had worked with them as an interpreter was left behind in the country, like thousands of others who now fear punishment from the Taliban.

“Don’t forget me here,” urged the Afghan who had stood guard with Afghan soldiers and US troops for 30 hours in freezing temperatures to protect Biden roughly a decade ago. Mohammed who is scared for his life and currently in hiding with his wife and four children, was part of a team that helped rescue a three-member US delegation. 

In 2008, the helicopters carrying then-Senator Biden and former Sens. Chuck Hagel, and John Kerry, were forced to land in a snowstorm, stranding them in a remote valley in Afghanistan. That is when Mohammed who was a part of the US troop risked his life for Biden. 

“We will get you out”, saus White House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to Mohammed’s plea on Tuesday saying, “We will get you out.”

“We will honour your service, and we’re committed to doing exactly that,” Psaki further said assuring the interpreter.

Reportedly, Mohammed’s visa application has been delayed after the defence contractor he worked for lost all the records required for his application. Mohammed even reported to the designated airport gates at Kabul to flee the country but was asked to leave his family behind. 

“I can’t leave my house. I’m very scared,” remarked Mohammed uncertain about his evacuation. 

Mohammed, like countless other Afghans, is still waiting to be rescued. 

After successfully taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched a door-to-door hunt in search of every Afghan who helped the US and Afghan troops. The Jihadi organization has killed hundreds of interpreters to date. 

Declaring that the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan is complete, Biden assured, “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline.” However, with the US troops pulling out completely from the war-torn country, uncertainty continues to loom especially for those who stood by the US and await help.

