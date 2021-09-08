After promising to govern Afghanistan differently under Taliban 2.0, the Jihadi organization shortly after their takeover have declared that the country will be governed by laws of ‘Holy Sharia.’

Flushing down the two-decade-long effort to establish a democracy, a policy statement attributed to Taliban Supremo Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada read, “Based on this principle, in the future, all matters of governance and life in Afghanistan will be regulated by laws of the Holy Sharia.”

The newly formed ‘government’ comprising of multiple globally wanted terrorists said, “Our previous twenty years of struggle had two major goals. Firstly to end foreign occupation and aggression and to liberate the country, and secondly to establish a complete, independent stable and central Islamic system in the country.”

However, the Taliban in a supposedly kind gesture in its policy statement said that no Afghan should be worried about the future. They have assured the people of resolving all problems through ‘reasonable and legitimate’ means.

Reportedly, the new regime of the Jihadi organization is very serious about protecting human and minority rights ‘within the framework of Islam’.

So much so that it has replaced the Ministry of Women Affairs with the “Ministry of Amr bil Ma’ruf wa Nahy aan al Munkar” (Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice).

Not surprising but worth noting that the #Taliban omitted Ministry of Women Affairs and replaced it with the Ministry of Amr bil Ma’ruf wa Nahy aan al Munkar (Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice). #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tTOlqbpz9K — Malali Bashir (@MalaliBashir) September 7, 2021

Taliban government

Most of the ministers in the acting Talibani government are designated terrorists who roam with a bounty on their heads. Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund is reportedly on the UN terror list while Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is on the FBI’s most wanted terrorist list with a bounty of $5 million.

Whereas, Amir Khan Muttaqi and Mullah Hidayat Badri have been appointed the Foreign Minister and Finance Minister respectively.

Interestingly and rather unsurprisingly, no woman has been included in the legislative and governing processes.