Afghanistan: Taliban flogs, assaults two journalists who were covering women’s protests

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
OpIndia Staff
Afghan journalists assaulted by Taliban for covering women's protest
Two journalists, Taqi Daryabi and Nematullah Naqdi, associated with Afghanistan newspaper Etilaatroz, were reportedly flogged and beaten up by Taliban. The two were captured when they were covering women’s protests. Bruise marks of cable wires and sticks which were used to hold them and assault them were also found on their bodies.

They were taken to hospital for the treatment.

As per the report, the duo had gone to Kart-e-Char area of Western Kabul to cover the protests by the women. The women were protesting against lack of women representation in the newly announced Taliban government which has names of US designated terrorists in the top echelon.

Taliban assaults journalists

Ever since Afghanistan fell to the Islamist group Taliban, there has been an increase in human rights violation. Many journalists have also been attacked by Taliban. A relative of one journalist associated with German broadcaster DW was shot down by Taliban when they went looking for the journalist. Homes of at least three DW journalists in Afghanistan were raided by Taliban soon after they took over Afghanistan. Prior to that, Taliban had attacked journalists covering protests in Jalalabad. Similarly, CNN journalists were also reportedly attacked by Taliban.

