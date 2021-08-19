Despite trying their best to convince the world that they have ‘changed’ and holding a ‘press conference’, the Taliban’s true face is unravelling in the streets and towns of Afghanistan.

As per reports, the Taliban attacked and assaulted journalists in Jalalabad on Wednesday just because they were covering the protests in favour of the Afghanistan flag. A video went viral on social media platforms in which two journalists were seen crying after they were brutally assaulted by the Taliban. The video was shared by Hafizullah Maroof, journalist, BBC World Service.

It really heartbreaking to see journalists are crying-simply just for covering a protest in Jalalabad city. This is how journalists beaten up and are treated by the Taliban now in Afghanistan. Journalism is not crime. pic.twitter.com/H2bfMHUBfV — Hafizullah Maroof (@HafizMaroof1) August 18, 2021

Maroof wrote, “It really heartbreaking to see journalists are crying, just for covering a protest in Jalalabad city. This is how journalists are beaten up and are treated by the Taliban now in Afghanistan. Journalism is not a crime.”

In another video that has been widely shared on social media, also reportedly from Jalalabad, a Taliban man was seen kicking and standing over a female journalist who is writhing in pain. Another journalist is slapped and beaten multiple times by armed Taliban radicals. Social media users said that the two were punished by the Taliban for working with foreign media.

OpIndia could not independently verify the authenticity or date of that video.

Taliban shoot at civilians for taking out a protest, kill unarmed people

The incident took place when Afghan nationals replaced the Taliban flag with the Afghan flag in Jalalabad and took out a protest. Irked by the protesters, the Taliban opened fire at the crowd and beaten up journalists present at the scene for giving news coverage to the protests. Reports suggest that three Afghanis were killed while ten others were injured in the shooting.

Taliban’s two-faced strategy

On the one hand, the Taliban is claiming that the “new version” of the Jihadi group wants to progress and would respect the rights of women and the press. However, on the other hand, they are attacking women, journalists and Afghan nationals who raise voice against the Islamic group.

As per reports, Shabnam Dawran, a famous Pashto news anchor was sent back home when she went to work. Dawran has stated that despite having her hijab on and showing her ID card, she was told by Taliban, “The regime has changed. Go home.”

Taliban didn't allow my ex-colleague here in @TOLOnews and famous anchor of the State-owned @rtapashto Shabnam Dawran to start her work today.

" Despite wearing a hijab & carrying correct ID, I was told by Taliban: The regime has changed. Go home"#Afghanistan #Talban pic.twitter.com/rXK7LWvddX — Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) August 18, 2021

Recently, hours after the large promises they made about women rights during a press conference, they shot a woman dead just because she was not wearing a burka. Danish Siddiqui, an Indian journalist working for Reuters was also killed a few weeks back by the Taliban. Reports later emerged that he was shot multiple times and mowed down by the Taliban after they had confirmed his identity.