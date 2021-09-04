According to the approval rating of several global leaders tracked by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, Narendra Modi has the highest approval rating among the leaders of 13 countries. The data shows that the Indian Prime Minister remains the most popular global leader since January 2020, and as of August 31, his net approval rating was 11 times the net rating of Joe Biden.

According to the weekly rating published by the US-based data intelligence company, Narendra Modi’s net approval is 45, while the same for US President Biden is only 4. The ratings for UK PM Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are in negatives, at -11 and -4. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, has the second-highest net approval rating of 37, and Italian PM Mario Draghi is at third place with 32.

Net approval of 13 global leaders

Among the 13 global leaders, only 6 has net approval above 0, the rest have negative ratings, which mean their disapproval ratings are more than approval ratings. The 13 leaders are from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to the data published by Morning Consult, Narendra Modi got 70% approvals and 25% disapproval in the week ended 31st August, making his net approval 45. Joe Biden’s approval was 48% while disapproval was 44%, his disapproval rose sharply from 40% in mid-August, when the US troops abandoned Afghanistan amid chaos while the Taliban captured the country.

Approval and disapproval ratings of PM Modi

During January 2020 to August 2021 period, Modi’s highest net rating was 73 on May 3, 2020, as his approval had soared to above 80 and disapproval was around 10 at that time. His lowest approval was in May this year when it had dropped to 31.

The lowest rated world leader is Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, with net approval of -39. His approval was 25% against the disapproval of 64%. Appointed the PM of Japan just a year ago after former PM Shinzo Abe resigned last September citing ill health, Yoshihide Suga has already announced that he will not be contesting party elections this month for the post of President, after his ratings saw an all-time low. His Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set to hold the elections for party president on September 29, and with Suga stepping down, the new president is set to become the new PM of the country as the LDP holds a majority in the parliament.

According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval. They also daily interview 5,000 registered voters in the US for the approval rating of US president. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%.