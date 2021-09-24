The members of the Bajrang Dal in Surat have issued a warning to the organisers of an upcoming show in the city that would feature ‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who rose to fame by insulting the Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002, peddling conspiracy theories of RSS involvement in the Gujarat carnage and mocking Hindu deities.

Pledging to not let the show take place in Surat, Bajrang Dal leader Rahul Sharma asked the organisers of the event to cancel the show. Reminding the organiser how Munawar Faruqui had audaciously gone on to mock Hindu deities, Rahul Sharma warned that in case the organisers do not pay heed to Bajrang Dal’s demand and let the show take place as per schedule, the onus of whatever happens during the show would lie on the organisers.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bajrang Dal leader Rahul Sharma said that they will not let the show take place. “We want them to cancel the show. If they don’t, we will buy all tickets and sit in the show. We will recite Hanuman Chalisa throughout the entire show and when he comes on stage, throw tomatoes on him. We will garland him with shoe garland too,” he said.

Sharma further added that Surat will set an example and Faruqui will know what to do in Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

It may be noted that the Munawar Faruqui is scheduled to do a tour and perform in various cities. The show has been named ‘Dongri to Nowhere’. The first event is scheduled to be held in Dehradun on September 26, the ticket of which is available on the BookMyShow app at Rs 499 onwards.

His show in Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara are scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Faruqui was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for insulting Hindu Gods

It may be noted that the controversial ‘stand-up comedian’ had stoked a massive controversy after he made some extremely disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a program conducted in the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in January 2021.

After the programme ended, the supporters of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan allegedly roughed up the ‘comedian’ and then took him to the Tukoganj police station along with the organisers of the event.

While speaking about the incident, the leader of the Hindu rights group Eklavya Gond had then stated that Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender who had also mocked Hindu deities in the past. He emphasised how the ‘comedian’ had tried to downplay the Godhra carnage and insinuated that Amit Shah was behind it.

A day later, on January 3, 2021, the Madhya Pradesh police had arrested the ‘comedian’ and four others for passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities.

Munawar Faruqui on 2002 Godhra Carnage and Amit Shah

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.