China provokes yet again by blaming India for the Galwan clash of 2020, India hits back: Here is what the MEA said

China has yet again resorted to making unfounded statements regarding the Galwan clash in 2020. India has strongly rebutted the fresh comment by China accusing India of initiating clashes in the Galwan valley in June last year. The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said that the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts by China to change the status quo in Eastern Ladakh.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has yet again made a statement saying that the clash took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements and encroached upon China’s territory illegally.

Zhao Lijian said this while responding to a question on the reorganisation of the Indian military into theatre commands and its possible impact on the Sino-India border management.

In a statement, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi rubbished allegations of China.

“We reject such statements. Our position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent. It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity.” Arindam Bagchi said.

He further stated that this also impacted bilateral relations.

“As emphasized by EAM in his meeting with Chinese FM earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” Arindam Bagchi further explained the position of Delhi on the border dispute.

Galwan Valley clash

On June 15, 2020, the Chinese troops had attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near the Ladakh border. The clashes had resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers. Estimates suggest China had lost 43 of its men. However, after months of denial, China has now officially acknowledged the loss of at least 5 of its soldiers.

The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, accorded them the due status of martyrs. PM Modi and the COAS had also visited to meet and speak to the injured soldiers.

Interestingly, this second admission of casualties, this time with glorification, comes at a time when there are unverified claims of skirmishes between India and China in the Ladakh region. It appears to be part of psyops where China is trying to motivate their soldiers. Last year, China had not even owed up the dead, which is the worst that can happen to a soldier killed in action and can impact the psyche of other troops, leaving them demoralized and dispirited. On the other hand, India didn’t try to hide any casualties and gave proper respect to those soldiers who made supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

On the border dispute the Narendra Modi government has categorically stated that it will not allow China to occupy even an inch of Indian territory.

What has left China worried is the way India has consolidated its position on trade, commerce and diplomatic front. For instance the ongoing Quad leaders Summit has left China upset as Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called Quad “a closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries.”