The Saurashtra region in Gujarat has been inundated with heavy rains in the past 24 hours, leading to massive floods. At least 18 dams have overflowed in Jamnagar district with the administration rushing in to rescue civilians from the area. Circumstances are dire in Rajkot as well and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to reach the state to aid in the rescue efforts as well.

Numerous visuals have emerged on social media of authorities working hard to rescue people in the state. In one incident in Rajkot, one person was rescued from a car while two remained missing.

राजकोट

पानी के तेज बहाव में कार बही।



कार में सवार 4 लोगो में से एक को बचाया गया जबकि दो अभी भी लापता।



NDRF की टीम की ली जा रही है मदद। pic.twitter.com/T2fJmsQuoZ — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) September 13, 2021

Another video shows a helicopter attempting to evacuate people in Jamnagar.

Parts of Saurashtra region have been completely flooded with Rajkot and Jamnagar severely affected.

Many parts of Saurashtra including #Jamnagar & #Rajkot are witnessing heavy #rains. While authorities are doing their best to ensure people’s safety, I request all to practice caution & remain indoors as much as possible. #Gujarat @CMOGuj @CollectorJamngr pic.twitter.com/kolxynrPcq — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) September 13, 2021

Numerous other videos have also surfaced on social media that portray the extent of the devastation in the state.

A floating #BMW in #Rajkot Floods. Don’t know when we will bring focus on climate change and it’s mitigation measures. 🙏🏽

Watch :pic.twitter.com/WUJqcOfKhU — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 13, 2021

20 inch rain fallen in last 14 hours and this footage of my city #Rajkot pic.twitter.com/1dSIynoAp8 — CHETAN 🐟(ichets_hr) (@ihrithikswagg) September 13, 2021

The Indian Air Force has been requested to evacuate citizens stranded in Jamnagar and Kalavad Talukas. Bhupendra Patel, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat, has also held a meeting to take stock of the situation in the state. District authorities have been directed by the Chief Minister to make arrangements for the evacuation of people stranded in the flooded region.