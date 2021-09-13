Monday, September 13, 2021
Watch: Authorities in Gujarat evacuate stranded citizens as Saurashtra gets ravaged by floods

The Indian Air Force has been requested to evacuate citizens stranded in Jamnagar and Kalavad Talukas. Bhupendra Patel, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat, has also held a meeting to take stock of the situation in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Saurashtra region in Gujarat has been inundated with heavy rains in the past 24 hours, leading to massive floods. At least 18 dams have overflowed in Jamnagar district with the administration rushing in to rescue civilians from the area. Circumstances are dire in Rajkot as well and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to reach the state to aid in the rescue efforts as well.

Numerous visuals have emerged on social media of authorities working hard to rescue people in the state. In one incident in Rajkot, one person was rescued from a car while two remained missing.

Another video shows a helicopter attempting to evacuate people in Jamnagar.

Parts of Saurashtra region have been completely flooded with Rajkot and Jamnagar severely affected.

Numerous other videos have also surfaced on social media that portray the extent of the devastation in the state.

The Indian Air Force has been requested to evacuate citizens stranded in Jamnagar and Kalavad Talukas. Bhupendra Patel, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat, has also held a meeting to take stock of the situation in the state. District authorities have been directed by the Chief Minister to make arrangements for the evacuation of people stranded in the flooded region.

