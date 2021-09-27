Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Gurugram residents protest against public Namaz offering, say women do not feel safe...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Gurugram residents protest against public Namaz offering, say women do not feel safe anymore

"The way Meerut girl was killed and the Faridabad girl was killed, same fate awaits our daughters," one of the local residents opposing the public namaz said.

OpIndia Staff
Gurugram residents protest against namaz being read on govt land in sector 47
6

A distressing video appeared on social media that showed people in Gurugram, Haryana, in a state of discomfort and fear caused by public offering of Namaz by some Muslims in the area.

The video showed people protesting against the public Namaz offering and a man arguing with the police saying that ‘Asking questions does not mean instigating riots’ and raised safety concern about the situation. He also asked why did the police detain a person who was also protesting against the Namaz offering. The man also claimed that there was a mosque within a distance of 2 kilometers from that place and criticized the police of not being able to take any action.

Another man said, ‘We pray Hanuman Chalisa at the temples but these people gather around here like this, misbehaving with our daughters and sisters, we are scared of them’.

According to Hindu groups, such groups carry out public namaz in a bid to encroach land illegally by eventually constructing dargahs. The local residents said that the women felt threatened because of the same. “Ever since this namaz on the roads has started, incidents of chain snatching, eve teasing have increased. This illegal namaz on roads should be stopped,” a local resident said. “We will not let illegal masjid or mazar come up here,” another resident said.

“The way Meerut girl was killed and the Faridabad girl was killed, same fate awaits our daughters,” one of the local residents opposing the public namaz said. “Police is not doing anything because they have orders from the top to take action against us instead,” he said.

According to reports, the people living in the Gurugram sector 47 were disturbed by this large gathering of Muslim men in their neighborhood for Namaz offering. This Namaz offering was being done at a public place. Local people gathered at the scene protested against the Muslim men crowding around their place and accused them of breaking law and order.

Earlier, too, protests have taken place against public offering of namaz in Gurugram. In March this year, local residents had protested against public namaz offering in sector 40, Gurugram when Hindu organisations had appealed to administration to seek discontinuation of prayer. In May 2018, too, namaz was read in public space at as many as 76 locations in Gurugram under heavy police arrangement amid protests by people against the same.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsharyana namaz, haryana gurugram sector 47, gurugram namaz
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,039FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com