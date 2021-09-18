Fear and panic gripped the Katghar police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district after an e-rickshaw driver was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight. The video of the gruesome incident was captured on camera and has now gone viral on various social media websites.

In the video, a young man, identified as Ubaid, could be seen carrying a knife in his hand and chasing the victim, Zahid, who tries to fend off the attacker. The incident took place in a crowded market area as throngs of people stood as mute spectators, watching the ugly scuffle happening before them without trying to intervene.

It was only after Ubaid had mortally injured Zahid and was beginning to leave when some bystanders mustered courage and caught the attacker. He was later handed over to the police.

Following Zahid’s death, his brother, Nasir, took the vow of killing Ubaid and his brother in front of everyone.

Initial investigation in the matter revealed that Zahid was lured into a trap by Ubaid, who called him up and asked for a meeting. Zahid, oblivious to Ubaid’s real intentions, agreed to meet him. When Zahid reached the spot, he was greeted with knife attacks by Ubaid.

As per the police, the case pertains to personal enmity. The victim and the attacker’s family knew each other for a long time. The roots of the incident lie in the love marriage of the younger brother of the victim and the sister of the attacker.

दिनांक 17.09.21 को आपसी रंजिश को लेकर उबैद निवासी पीतल बस्ती थाना कटघर, ने जाहिद की चाकू से हमला करके हत्या कर दी। जिसके सम्बंध में थाना कटघर पुलिस द्वारा मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर हत्या करने वाले अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया। विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) September 18, 2021

While the duo was in love with each other, the girl’s family was reportedly against their relationship. About 20 days ago, the duo got married against the will of the girl’s family. This did not sit well with Ubaid, who proceeded to teach the boy’s family a lesson. Armed with a knife, he entered the crowded market of Gulab Bari in Moradabad and attacked Zahid, the boy’s elder brother.

After the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body of the deceased was later sent to the district hospital for post mortem. A case has been filed against Ubaid and legal proceedings are currently underway.