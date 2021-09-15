Uttar Pradesh police filed a case on September 05 against one Mohammed Ameen for faking his identity to trap a mother of three and later harassing her for dowry and forceful conversion to Islam.

Puja Pandey was living with her husband Vishal Kumar and three children in Telangana. Reportedly, the woman came close to a person who worked for her husband last year and eloped with him to Uttar Pradesh.

The victim has now filed a case against him alleging harassment and assault.

Mohammed Ameen posed as Raja Pandit

The woman in her complaint said that Mohammed Ameen who worked under her husband introduced himself as Raja Pandit. He then eloped with her and got her to the Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, Raja aka Ameen kept her at Shanti Colony and later took her to his village, Masnai. As per Puja’s statement, it is after reaching Ameen’s village did she get to know of his real identity.

The woman further revealed that Ameen’s parents and family soon began to harass her for dowry. They also pressured her to convert to Islam. She also accused Ameen of establishing a sexual relationship with her and recording the act.

Victim’s statement to the police. Image Source: Swarajya

When resisted, Ameen began to blackmail her and threatened of making the videos viral on social media. She was eventually forced to elope with him. The victim in her statement also accused Ameen of abusing her physically and verbally.

In some media interviews, Puja also informed that Ameen made her sign some documents that she could not read. It is only later that she got to know that the papers declared her to be a Muslim.

She was then forced to wear a burqa but being a Hindu she refused. On refusal, Ameen’s family said that the villagers would come to know that their son had brought a Hindu woman home if she does not wear a burqa.

Puja also alleged that Ameen’s family was forcing her to change her name to Nasreena.

UP Police books Ameen’s family

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, the police has booked Ameen, Jalaluddin Khan (father), Kherunishan (mother) and Salman and Ansar (brothers) for harassment.

The case has been filed under IPC section 498A (dowry), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation through insult), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and other relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and UP’s Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020.

As per a statement given by the station house officer (SHO) of Friends Colony police station to Swarajya, all the accused have been arrested and are being interrogated. The officer also informed that Ameen refuted all the allegations levelled against him when presented before the court.

Hindu activist assisted the victim to file a case

The report suggests that Puja was found crying outside a local court by Anuj Purohit, a worker of the Narayani Sena. He along with his organization then assisted the woman to Friends Colony police station after listening to her story.

Purohit also assured that the victim has been provided with a rented accommodation near Friends Colony and that her elder son will soon come to pick her up to take her back to Telangana.

“Till her family comes, we will look after her,” informed the Narayani Sena activist.