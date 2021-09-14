After receiving several complaints regarding the ongoing so-called farmers’ protests, the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh seeking detailed reports on the protests.

As per the release, there are allegations that the protests have had an adverse effect on the industries operating around the protest sites. As pictures confirm, Covid-19 protocols are being flouted and the blockades have impacted transportation resulting in long jams.

“There is further allegation that the inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage,” read the release.

NHRC’s press note. Image Source: NHRC website

Owing to this, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of the four states asking them to submit their respective ‘Action Taken Reports.’

Reports demanded on disruption of economic activities and livelihood

NHRC has further asked the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) to assess the adverse impact of the farmers’ agitation on industrial and commercial activities and disruption of transport services on commercial businesses and citizens. A comprehensive report has to be submitted by October 10 in this matter.

The Human Rights Commission has next asked the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health to submit detailed reports on the adherence of Covid-19 protocols at these protest sites.

Moreover, the Delhi School of Social Work has been asked to conduct a survey and submit a report after examining the disruption of livelihood caused by the nine-month-long protests.

Punjab faces economic losses

We reported earlier how Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh blamed the protesting farmers for hurting the state economically. “I want to tell Punjab farmers that this is their land. Their ongoing protests here are not in the state’s interest,” he stated.

He further instigated the alleged farmers to take their protests to the national capital or Haryana. “If the farmers were stopped in Punjab, they would not have reached the Singhu and Tikri borders. You do whatever you want in Haryana and Delhi but why are you causing loss to Punjab?” he emphasised.