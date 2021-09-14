Trinidadian born American rapper Nicki Minaj on Tuesday took the Internet by the storm after she tweeted she will not be attending the Met Gala as COVID vaccination was one of the conditions.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj said that the celebrity studded Met Gala event insisted she be vaccinated before attending the event. She said that she will get vaccinated once she has done enough research and that she is working on it currently. She even asked her fans to wear masks with two strings that grips the head and face and not a ‘loose one’.

She followed it up with an anecdote about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad got a swollen testicle after getting the vaccine.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She said that her cousin’s friend was just weeks away from getting married and now that he has a swollen testicle, the girl has called off the wedding. “So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision (of getting vaccinated), not bullied,” she tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, netizens responded with series of memes and jokes and wondered if her cousin’s swollen testicle was her basis of research for not getting vaccinated.

Crissle West, American writer pointed out that her cousin’s friend back in Trinidad perhaps picked up an STD (sexually transmitted disease) which led to swollen testicle.

your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going 💀 — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021

Writer Kurt Eichenwald, too, pointed out possible reasons for the swollen testicles, one of which could be an STD.

Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 13, 2021

Many were amused too.

Hmm. I could listen to what doctors and other medical professionals are saying based on data involving millions of people, or I could listen to what Nicki Minaj says her cousin told her about his friend. However can I reconcile these two nearly equally good choices? — 𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚣 (@JoelKatz) September 13, 2021

There were also memes galore.

Some with Met Gala reference.

Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend tripping over his swollen balls at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/uR7gH4nv6i — Keith (@ShrillockHolmes) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj's cousin's testicle on the way to the 2021 #MetGala! https://t.co/g9rKbqlvN6 — HyunA Dogs Kwangya (@hyunavore) September 13, 2021

And there were people empathising with her cousin’s friend whose swollen testicles will now be dissected by global media. No pun intended.

Sorry to nicki minaj’s cousin’s friend whose alibi for getting swollen nuts and having his wedding called off is about to fall apart under the intense scrutiny of the global media. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj cousin's friend, on his way to the club… Because he will NOT allow mere side effects, to ruin his turn up… pic.twitter.com/tzpSmtzZAn — The Thumb Thespian (@BiishopCognac) September 13, 2021

Ouch.

the year is 2039 and we're still in this pandemic because one time Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend got an STD and she told all her followers it was covid https://t.co/bfupJpqj88 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj was also angry and called out media houses for telling her not to fan vaccine hesitancy.

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Minaj, however, did say that she is not anti-vaccines and that she will indeed get vaccinated too.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

But who would’ve thought Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles would get more eyeballs (thankfully not literally) than Met Gala.

The fact that any look from the Met Gala tonight is gonna be overshadowed by Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s swollen ball sack is so funny to me — jack rem x (@jackremmington) September 13, 2021

At the time of this report, Nicki Minaj’s last tweet was a laughing emoji.

😂 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Scientific research, however, says COVID vaccines are safe and does not cause impotency.