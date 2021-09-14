Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj’s tweet on Met Gala and her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles takes Internet by the storm

Who would've thought Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's swollen testicles would get more eyeballs (thankfully not literally) than Met Gala.

Nicki Minaj and her cousin's swollen testicles take the Internet by a storm
Trinidadian born American rapper Nicki Minaj on Tuesday took the Internet by the storm after she tweeted she will not be attending the Met Gala as COVID vaccination was one of the conditions.

Minaj said that the celebrity studded Met Gala event insisted she be vaccinated before attending the event. She said that she will get vaccinated once she has done enough research and that she is working on it currently. She even asked her fans to wear masks with two strings that grips the head and face and not a ‘loose one’.

She followed it up with an anecdote about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad got a swollen testicle after getting the vaccine.

She said that her cousin’s friend was just weeks away from getting married and now that he has a swollen testicle, the girl has called off the wedding. “So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision (of getting vaccinated), not bullied,” she tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, netizens responded with series of memes and jokes and wondered if her cousin’s swollen testicle was her basis of research for not getting vaccinated.

Crissle West, American writer pointed out that her cousin’s friend back in Trinidad perhaps picked up an STD (sexually transmitted disease) which led to swollen testicle.

Writer Kurt Eichenwald, too, pointed out possible reasons for the swollen testicles, one of which could be an STD.

Many were amused too.

There were also memes galore.

Some with Met Gala reference.

And there were people empathising with her cousin’s friend whose swollen testicles will now be dissected by global media. No pun intended.

Ouch.

Nicki Minaj was also angry and called out media houses for telling her not to fan vaccine hesitancy.

Minaj, however, did say that she is not anti-vaccines and that she will indeed get vaccinated too.

At the time of this report, Nicki Minaj’s last tweet was a laughing emoji.

Scientific research, however, says COVID vaccines are safe and does not cause impotency.

