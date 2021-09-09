Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education on Monday issued directions to all teaching staff in schools and colleges to refrain from wearing jeans and t-shirts. According to a report in Pakistani portal Dawn, all schools and colleges principals are asked to ensure all teaching as well as non-teaching staff adhere to the new dress code and ensure personal hygiene like haircut, beard trimming and use of perfume.

The letter even recommended teaching staff to wear a ‘teaching gown’ while teaching in class. The letter recommended women should wear appropriate clothes and discouraged wearing fancy, party dresses in official meetings and gatherings. Female teaching and non-teaching staff is prohibited from wearing jeans, tights and t-shirts in any case. Men, too are forbidden from wearing jeans and t-shirts.

Other than these, the notification also focussed on personal hygiene and grooming of staffers.

This step was welcomed by many in Pakistan who appreciated dress code as per Islamic teaching.

Let's defend and encourage this step as a nation and don't let the 0.1% population so called "Desi liberals" and "Aurat Card"mafia to revert this notification..Otherwise the reversion will reflect the defeat of 99.9% of our respectable population.. — Dr. Syed Naeemullah (@DrSN786) September 8, 2021

Ansar Abbasi is Editor, Investigation, with Pakistani media house The News. Pakistani Twitter user Dr Syed Naeemullah also said that such step should be encouraged and 0.1% population of ‘liberals’ who play ‘Aurat card mafia’ should not be allowed to revert the notification.

There is nothing wrong in dress codes at work/college level; catholic schools in EU/ USA still enforce and encourage modestly so why not in Islamic Republic. But, dress code is not the only problem we need atmosphere where people live modesty. — Atif (@atifraz27198024) September 8, 2021

Some said that such dresscode is not enough and there should be an atmosphere where people live ‘modesty’.

Proper Islamic women dress code with Hijab needs to be implemented on all public places with complete ban on Fuhashi and uryani on media and all other social media networks https://t.co/I0mfukb8vg — Syed Saif Ullah GILLANI (@UllahGillani) September 8, 2021

Some even said that the dress code like hijab should be implemented at all public places.

Hopeful that this reform will bring a tremendous influence in the academic sector and there will be no more extremism and fundamentalism in the entire country.

Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male, female teachers https://t.co/sMd4crAZqt — Rabeea (@RabeeaMumtaz) September 8, 2021

Some said that this step will prevent extremism and fundamentalism in Pakistan.

This should have happened a long time ago. Totally support this step taken in the right direction by FDE. Now they have to ensure that the rules are being followed. Dress code & hygiene should be implemented in other departments of society as well. https://t.co/mRMFvoXMF6 — Saud Adeel (@Saudqureshipk) September 8, 2021

Some even said that this should have happened long time ago.