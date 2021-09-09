Thursday, September 9, 2021
Pakistan: Education ministry issues Talibani diktat for female teachers, bans jeans and t-shirts

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan issues dress code for teachers in schools and colleges
34

Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education on Monday issued directions to all teaching staff in schools and colleges to refrain from wearing jeans and t-shirts. According to a report in Pakistani portal Dawn, all schools and colleges principals are asked to ensure all teaching as well as non-teaching staff adhere to the new dress code and ensure personal hygiene like haircut, beard trimming and use of perfume.

The letter even recommended teaching staff to wear a ‘teaching gown’ while teaching in class. The letter recommended women should wear appropriate clothes and discouraged wearing fancy, party dresses in official meetings and gatherings. Female teaching and non-teaching staff is prohibited from wearing jeans, tights and t-shirts in any case. Men, too are forbidden from wearing jeans and t-shirts.

Other than these, the notification also focussed on personal hygiene and grooming of staffers.

This step was welcomed by many in Pakistan who appreciated dress code as per Islamic teaching.

Ansar Abbasi is Editor, Investigation, with Pakistani media house The News. Pakistani Twitter user Dr Syed Naeemullah also said that such step should be encouraged and 0.1% population of ‘liberals’ who play ‘Aurat card mafia’ should not be allowed to revert the notification.

Some said that such dresscode is not enough and there should be an atmosphere where people live ‘modesty’.

Some even said that the dress code like hijab should be implemented at all public places.

Some said that this step will prevent extremism and fundamentalism in Pakistan.

Some even said that this should have happened long time ago.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

