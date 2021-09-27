The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has expressed grave concerns, in a leaked internal document, about the rising pro-Taliban sentiment among the Muslim community, reported India Today.

CPIM has accused the radical Islamist outfit, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), of promoting ‘radicalisation and communalism’ through social media and publications. The party warned its cadres, “Jamaat-e-Islami, whose goal is to establish an Islamic state, is now trying to spread their ideas in the Muslim community as well in Kerala society. They are using not only their publications but also the social media platforms to spread their ideas.”

Screengrab of the leaked internal document, image via India Today

The document added, “It is a matter of serious concern that discussion supporting the Taliban is happening in Kerala while it is being condemned by the believers of democracy across the world, including the Muslim community at large.” CPIM has therefore directed its student union and party cadres to reorganise itself and counter the growing radicalisation. It warned of a ‘conscious effort to turn Christians against Muslims in Kerala, who constitute 26% of the population (2011 Census data).

However, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also tried to suggest that the ‘pro-Taliban sentiments’ was in retaliation to the activities of Hindutva outfit such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). CPIM leader MA Baby alleged, “As a corollary to this (activities of the Sangh Parivar), the minority community, at least a section of the minority community would also be attracted towards retaliating in the same manner. And making imitations of RSS.”

Screengrab of the leaked internal document, image via India Today

While speaking about the leaked internal document, MA Baby admitted that the document was released by the CPIM to warn its cadres about the communal forces. He further conceded, “In Kerala, we have this problem of minority religious extremist outfits also becoming very active. Activities of Jamaat-e-Islami are creating the atmosphere for religion-based extremist forces to thrive.”

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind cries foul, accuses CPIM of creating ‘false perception’

After the internal document floated by the CPIM came to light, Jamaat-e-Islami (Hind) has accused the ruling government of creating a ‘false perception’ for political benefits. Mohammad Saleem Engineer, National Vice-President (JIH), advised political parties in the State to stop peddling ‘false propaganda’ against the radical Islamist outfit. He alleged, “Attempts to create a false perception about Jamaat-e-Islami Hind are being made due to political compulsion or to harness political benefits.”

JIH secretary Syed Tanveer Ahmed also tried to trivialise the danger of growing pro-Taliban sentiments in Kerala. “It is a matter to be properly verified and established. This could be a perception or false propaganda. This kind of narrative helps to aggravate the Hindu-Muslim divide, resulting in political mileage for certain political parties.”

CPIM warned about grooming jihad young in college campuses

On September 16, the CPIM distributed pamphlets amongst its cadre, warning about attempts by Islamists to lure young, educated women in professional colleges to the path of terrorism. “Deliberate attempts are being made to lure youth into communalism and extremist ideologies. Conscious efforts are on to make educated young women in professional colleges to think that way…Both the student union and youth organisation (of CPM) should pay special attention to the issue,” the ruling party in Kerala stated.

The development comes amidst the backdrop of allegations of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad’ by Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of providing ‘fertile ground’ to terrorists to thrive. “The extremist forces would not have gained a foothold in the state if they have reacted strongly against them. What sincerity do they have to say now that vigil should be stepped up against terrorism, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan pointed out.