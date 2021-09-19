In a leaked internal note, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had admitted the threat posed by radical Islamist organisations in Kerala. On Thursday (September 16), the CPIM distributed pamphlets amongst its cadre, warning about attempts by Islamists to lure young, educated women in professional colleges to the path of terrorism.

The internal document titled, ‘Minority Communalism’ noted that extremist forces have ‘infiltrated’ into mainstream Muslim organisations to create communal disharmony in the State. It further cautioned that debates in support of the Taliban were happening in Kerala. The CPIM has urged its supporters and party workers to remain vigilant about these issues.

“Deliberate attempts are being made to lure youth into communalism and extremist ideologies. Conscious efforts are on to make educated young women in professional colleges to think that way…Both the student union and youth organisation (of CPM) should pay special attention to the issue,” the ruling party in Kerala stated. The development comes amidst the backdrop of allegations of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad’ by Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt.

Leaked internal document of the CPI (M)

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of providing ‘fertile ground’ to terrorists to thrive. “The extremist forces would not have gained a foothold in the state if they have reacted strongly against them. What sincerity do they have to say now that vigil should be stepped up against terrorism, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan pointed out.

BJP asks Kerala govt to acknowledge the presence of Love Jihad in the state

BJP state president K Surendran had recently stated that CPM should publicly admit that ‘Love Jihad’ or Grooming Jihad is prevalent in the state of Kerala as the party has now mentioned the same in the note that the party’s state unit has prepared. “CPM should stop its double standards on the issue. There should be a proper investigation on the matter. The influence of terrorists is rising in the state and they are using love jihad to further their goals,” the BJP state president asserted.

Kerala CPM has prepared the note for distribution on September 10 to all its lower committees, which are getting ready to meet ahead of the upcoming state conference of the party scheduled to be held in Kochi in February next year.