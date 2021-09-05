The president of Guinea was detained after a successful military coup in the West African nation. The coup was reportedly led by special task forces led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinean Special Forces.

The military also detained several other top functionaries of the government, according to reports. The coupe leaders appeared on TV to announce the dissolution of the government and the national assembly with immediate effect. They have also suspended the constitution and sealed the borders of Guinea.

UPDATE: Soldier on Guinea state TV says constitution dissolved as President Conde detained by special forces — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 5, 2021

Photographs posted on social media showed Guinean President Alpha Conde surrounded by soldiers after his ‘arrest’. Later he was seen taken away from the presidential palace in a vehicle by the special forces.

В сети появляются новые кадры президента Гвинеи, предположительно задержанного мятежными военными. pic.twitter.com/Lu4GneCSBP — Актуальный Мир (@WorldActually) September 5, 2021

Earlier there was some confusion about the development, as Conde’s government released a statement saying that the attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been “repulsed”. It was also claimed that the soldiers surrounding him in the photo were his guards and special forces detaining him. But later it has been confirmed that the coup attempt has been successful.

Breaking News!

The dictator Alpha Conde of Guinea is arrested by his military (in a coup d'etat) at his palace in the capital Conakry.



The 83 year autocrat was ruling the country with an iron hand for a third term. Someone tag despot Museveni of Uganda. pic.twitter.com/jI21IEWgob — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) September 5, 2021

The military also blocked all access to the city, and the lone bridge that connects the presidential palace to the mainland in the capital city Conakry was also blocked. The presidential palace and the ministries are located on the Kaloum peninsula, with a single road connecting it to the mainland.

Before the coupe, heavy gunfire was reported from the capital Conakry near the presidential palace. At least two civilians were reported to be injured in the gunfire.

President Alpha Conde had won a controversial election in October last year after amending the constitution allowing him to contest for a third term. There were widespread allegations from the opposition about election malpractice and rigging by the president.