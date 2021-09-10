The Taliban has killed Rohullah Saleh, brother of Afghan resistance leader Amrullah Saleh, India Today has reported.

There has been speculation and unconfirmed reports earlier that Rohullah was murdered by the Taliban. There are unconfirmed reports that he was tortured by the Jihadist group as well.

Unconfirmed report of #AmrullahSaleh

Brother Rohullah Saleh shot dead by Taliban. He was tortured to dead by the Taliban.#PanjshirValley#Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/EMmy9KkpHJ — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) September 10, 2021

Rohullah Saleh, brother of former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has been killed by the #Taliban last night. The late Rohullah Saleh was fighting the resistance in #Panjshir. pic.twitter.com/EGPIBH6qOa — Sanam Wahidi (@sanamwahidi) September 10, 2021

The Taliban had announced on the 6th of September that they have managed to gain control of the Panjshir Valley. The resistance forces, however, had claimed that they were still fighting the Jihadist group.

Soon after, Taliban destroyed the tomb of the Late Guerilla Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in the Panjshir Province. After the Taliban took over Kabul, Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, along with Amrullah Saleh had reportedly fled to Panjshir valley to continue the Resistance against Taliban occupation. Panjshir Valley remained the last bastion of the Northern Alliance and all the Anti-taliban fighters.

The circumstance surrounding the death of Rohullah are not yet clear. But reports say that he was killed when he was leaving Panjshir for Kabul.