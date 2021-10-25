Bajrang Dal activists ransack ‘Aashram 3’ set, throw ink at director Prakash Jha for defaming Hinduism through series

On October 24, Bajrang Dal activists barged into the old jail premises of Bhopal, where the shooting of the third season of web series Aashram starring Bobby Deol was being shot. The activists ransacked the set and threw ink at director Prakash Jha on allegations of insulting Hinduism. The organization has objected to the name of the web series.

Activists of the Bajrang Dal allegedly went on the rampage during the ongoing shooting of Prakash Jha directed web series Ashram-3 in Bhopal, ransacking property, including vehicles and also assaulting crew members @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/VbQvGtxqOy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 24, 2021

A video of the incident is being circulated on social media platforms where the activists could be seen ransacking the sets. The Police said that the activists also threw ink on director Prakash Jha. The Police intervened and controlled the situation.

Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, said that no complaint had been filed by the team that was shooting in the old jail premises or by the crew members who got injured during the incident. He said, “We are identifying those involved based on the videos available, and action will be taken against all those involved.” So far, the Police has detained four people in the case.

Sushil Sudele, VHP convenor for central India, argued that permission was given by the Madhya Pradesh government for the shoot to promote tourism. The govt did not give anyone permission to defame the Hindu religion. He objected to the portray of a Hindu guru in the previous seasons where he was seen abusing women.

Sudele said, “Does he have the guts to make such a film on a church or madarsa? Who does he think he is?” He added, “We have been assured that the title of the web series will be changed and based on it, we will review our stand.” Sudele further suggested Bobby Deol to learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol who has performed in several patriotic movies.

Ashram faced criticism on social media

When the web series Aashram’s first season was released on MX World, it faced severe criticism over the portray of Hinduism. Several social media users complained that the trailer portrays a rather negative picture and is targeted against the Hindu faith. The hashtag #BanAashramWebSeries had trended on Twitter. In December last year, the Jodhpur court issued notices to the makers of the series over a case filed against them for the wrong portrayal of Hindu saints.