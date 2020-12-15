Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports Rajasthan: Jodhpur court sends notice to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for their web...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Jodhpur court sends notice to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for their web series ‘Aashram’. Read why

Issuing notices to Jha and Deol, Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi listed the matter for hearing in January.

OpIndia Staff
Booby Deol's 'Aashram' faces court case in Rajasthan
Actor Bobby Deol in web Series Aashram, image via Twitter
7

District and sessions court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan has sent a notice to filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol seeking their stand on a plea taking offence to the controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in their recently released OTT web series Aashram. The matter has been listed for hearing on January 11.

A local resident Khush Khandelwal has filed the petition in the Jodhpur court, contending that the portrayal of actor Bobby Deol in the web series as a morally depraved Hindu saint has belittled the image of Hindu saints and has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

“The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus,” Khandelwal wrote in his petition.

Issuing notices to Jha and Deol, Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi listed the matter for hearing on January 11.

Deol’s role in Ashram

In the recently released, actor Bobby Deol’s debut digital series, the actor has played the lead role, which portrays a Hindu sadhu as a man who exploits young girls, is involved with the drug trade, and other dark realities. The MX Player’s web series ‘Aashram’ ran into controversy for insulting Hindus and India’s spiritual history, with many people demanding a ban on the series.

Petitioner Khush Khandelwal had earlier complained to the Jodhpur police, seeking registration of an FIR against the duo, but the police refused to lodge any case over his complaint. He had also moved the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate with the same plea. However, with the ACJMM also dismissing his plea, Khandelwal approached the Jodhpur district and session judge challenging the ACJJM’s decision.

OTT platforms and controversies

In the month of June, a controversial web series – ‘Godman’, was suspended from being released on OTT platforms Zee5 after it faced a lot of criticism over its alleged Hinduphobic storyline. Almost during the same time, another controversy was kicked up after Netflix’s Telugu film “Krishna and his Leela” showed a male character named Krishna having sexual encounters with many women, one of them with a girl named Radha. People on social media had protested against the controversial content of the film which they felt was Hinduphobic and an insult to Hinduism. Anushka Sharma produced web series Pataal Lok, which was released on Amazon Prime, had also faced flak for its content.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBobby Deol news, Bobby Deol role, Bobby Deol movies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.

Farmers, who were enjoying gyms, massage parlours and pizza are now upset about the absence of proper toilets

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The organisers of protests have arranged for gyms, live food counters and foot massagers for protests at Delhi border

‘No relationship can be one-sided’: Former Indian diplomats slam Trudeau’s continuous support to Khalistani elements in Canada

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter slammed Trudeau and other Canadian lawmakers for turning a blind eye to the threat of terrorism and unrest, damaging their relationship with India, for their vote bank politics.

Family of former Nawab of Junagadh, living in Pakistan, still dreams that Junagadh is part of Pakistan, organises ‘recognition ceremony’

World OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to live in a state of delusion as it continues to lay claim on India's Junagadh

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan: Jodhpur court sends notice to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for their web series ‘Aashram’. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
The web series Aashram was criticised by many for its alleged derogatory portrayal of Hindu sadhus and godmen.
Read more
News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

‘He is still a Bishop’: How Kerala Church defended their decision to put rape accused Franco Mulakkal on their annual calendar

OpIndia Staff -
the Syro-Malabar Church has defended its move and claimed that charges against the accused are yet to b proven and he continues to remain a bishop.
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more
News Reports

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.
Read more
Editor's picks

Farmers, who were enjoying gyms, massage parlours and pizza are now upset about the absence of proper toilets

OpIndia Staff -
The organisers of protests have arranged for gyms, live food counters and foot massagers for protests at Delhi border
Read more
News Reports

Goa: BJP sweeps Zilla Panchayat elections, Congress, AAP wiped out

OpIndia Staff -
BJP registered a massive victory in the Zila Panchayat elections in Goa, bagging 33 of the 42 seats contested.
Read more
News Reports

‘No relationship can be one-sided’: Former Indian diplomats slam Trudeau’s continuous support to Khalistani elements in Canada

OpIndia Staff -
The letter slammed Trudeau and other Canadian lawmakers for turning a blind eye to the threat of terrorism and unrest, damaging their relationship with India, for their vote bank politics.
Read more
World

Family of former Nawab of Junagadh, living in Pakistan, still dreams that Junagadh is part of Pakistan, organises ‘recognition ceremony’

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to live in a state of delusion as it continues to lay claim on India's Junagadh
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,479FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com