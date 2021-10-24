Sunday, October 24, 2021
Ashish Mishra, accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, hospitalised following dengue

On Friday, Ashish Mishra's blood samples were sent to a laboratory for testing for dengue after he complained of fever

Vijay Deo Jha
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra appears for interrogation: Here is how the Congress-friendly media claimed he had 'fled' to Nepal
Ashish Mishra (Photo Credits: Zee News)
Ashish Mishra, son of the union minister of state for Home & Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, who is the main accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case has been hospitalized as he is said to be suffering the dengue. Ashish was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on October 9 has been taken to district hospital from Lakhimpur Kheri district jail.

On Friday Lakhimpur Kheri’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram remanded him to two days of police custody for his questioning. This was for the second time when the court remanded him to police custody. According to media reports, his health deteriorated and he complained of fever after which he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday around 10 PM.

According to reports he was suspected to be suffering from dengue and on Friday his blood sample was sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for confirmation of the vector-borne disease. “It is not yet confirmed as to whether he (Ashish Mishra) is suffering from dengue. His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes,” the news agency PTI quoted the superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail, PP Singh, saying this.

However, some media reports have claimed that blood report has confirmed Ashish Mishra is suffering from dengue.

On Saturday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three people identified as Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra, all of whom are from Lakhimpur Kheri. They were allegedly sitting in one of the SUVs that allegedly plowed into a group of protesters.

On October 3 during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, eight people died after the protest turned violent. Ashish Mishra was accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist. During the subsequent violence, three BJP workers were lynched to death by the ‘protesting farmers’. However, Ashish Mishra has been maintaining that he was not even remotely connected with the incident.

 

Vijay Deo Jha
Vijay Deo Jha is an Indian journalist having over over 16 years of experience of the main stream media. He remained associated with several media organization namely The Pioneer, The Telegraph, India Today. He is currently associated with OpIndia as an editor.

