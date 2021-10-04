Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri: Disturbing visuals show ‘farmer protestors’ thrashing man who kept begging for his life, violence leaves 8 dead

Disturbing videos of violence have emerged from Lakhimpur Kheri where rioting mob of 'farmers' attacked BJP workers leaving eight people dead.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Man begs for life after being gheraoed by 'farmers'
This report was published on October 4. The latest updates have been added on October 5.

Amidst the violence orchestrated by farmer protestors in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (October 3), disturbing video footage of a person being gheraoed, thrashed, and forced to make a confession, has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, the victim was seen bleeding from his head, after being possibly assaulted by the farmers. He admitted that he was sent by MoS Mishra to keep an eye on the situation. However, the frenzied mob of farmer protestors was not convinced by his response. They tried to put words into his mouth and said, “You were sent to run over the farmers.” When he refused about being instructed by anyone to kill farmers, the protestors coerced him into accepting that he was a hitman.

With folded hands, the victim begged, “Dada, dada, dada” and asked them to spare his life. “We will not beat you,” a ‘farmer’ protestor was heard saying in the background in the hopes of soliciting a false confession.

One can see fear in his eyes as he kept looking here and there in hopes that he will be spared. As someone who could be watching death from close quarters, the driver looked terrified. Unfortunately, he was subsequently killed by the rioting mob of ‘farmers’.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and beat the occupants of the vehicle to death. Disturbing visuals had emerged of the incident that led to several speculations. CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. A heavy police force was deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.

As per the latest reports, the driver of the vehicle was named Hariom Mishra. The person who was seen being thrashed by the farmer protestors was named Shyam Sunder. Both Hariom Mishra and Shyam Sunder were brutally beaten to death by the murderous mob of farmer protestors. In the incident, a BJP worker named Shubham and a local journalist named Raman Kashyap were also killed. A total of 8 people, including 4 farmer protestors have died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A latest video shows the said vehicle being already damaged by stone peltings and attacks by the protestors when it suddenly runs over some of the protestors blocking the road, indicating that the driver may have lost control. The vehicle was toppled and set on fire by the protestors. Disturbing videos on social media had shown a frenzied mob beating up occupants of the vehicle after dragging them out.

 

