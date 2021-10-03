On Wednesday (September 29), a woman was arrested by police officials in Canada for alleged ‘trespassing’ after she refused to provide information about her vaccination status, reported Rebel News. The incident took place at the Ripley-Huron Community Centre near Toronto in Canada.

The woman, identified as one Sara, had visited the community centre with her partner Josh Dawson and four children for recreational activities. In a video shot by Dawson, which has now gone viral on social media, two Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seen asking Sara to leave the property. They claimed that the facility manager had asked them to leave. The cops insisted that Sara show her vaccination status.

Josh Dawson argued, “You can give us a ticket… This is a public facility that we paid for.” The police officers claimed that Sara violated the Trespass to Property Act and that she did not leave the property despite the facility manager’s refusal. In front of her children, they forcibly handcuffed the woman and took her away. In the viral video, the children were seen crying and clinging to their mother.

“We are within our rights…Why did you arrest her? This is not trespassing… A mandate is not a law,” Dawson emphasised. One of the cops was seen confronting him and telling him to find out the rules by himself. He later returned to the children who appeared visibly upset at the incident. In a statement, he later informed, “The Kincardine OPP detachment drove Sara in cuffs to the Ripley Public School, issued her a $65 ticket alleging trespassing, drove her back to the Ripley Arena, and told her she’s banned from the arena.”