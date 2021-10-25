Monday, October 25, 2021
Donald Trump Jr calls this corrigendum by Washington Post as the ‘greatest correction in the history of journalism’: Details

How Washington Post turned F*ck Joe Biden to 'Let's go Brandon' and then corrected itself

OpIndia Staff
US President Joe Biden
Sharing a corrigendum issued by the American daily newspaper, Washington Post, son of the former US President Donald Trump called it the ‘greatest correction in the history of journalism.’

“This is the greatest correction in the history of journalism! Thanks @washingtonpost,” Tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

What did Washington Post correct?

Washington Post issued a clarification stating, “A previous version of this article incorrectly said a crowd broke into a “Let’s go Brandon” chant during a Donald Trump Jr. speech in Georgia. The crowd broke into a “F— Joe Biden!” chant at that speech in September. The error, which was inserted by an editor, has been corrected.”

Washington Post issues correction

What is ‘Let’s go Brandon’? 

The USA in the month of September witnessed some solid anti-Biden campaigns echoing all across the country. 

From football fans at stadiums to ladies with placards, plenty of American citizens were caught on camera chanting ‘F**k Joe Biden’ in rhythm. However, this led to the Democrat-loyal media to run for a rather funny cover-up.

Donald Trump Jr has been taking advantage of the anti-Biden narrative by sharing memes and riling up emotions during speeches. In one such speech, Donald Trump Jr took to the stage in Georgia after the crowd erupted in chants of ‘USA! USA!’ and said, “There’s a couple other chants I have been hearing going around. Have you heard the other one that’s been going around?”

To this, the crowd rose to chant “F**k Joe Biden.” However, in a poor attempt to downplay the sentiments, Washington Post in its report after quoting Trump Jr’s speech claimed, “The crowd took the cue and broke into cries of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’.” 

Washington Post’s report from September

The American daily faced a huge backlash for trying to cover up for the Democrats and President Joe Biden whose approval ratings have been on a steady decline. 

Washington Post has now edited the copy to report the original chant. 

Washington Post edits the report

From ‘F**k Joe Biden’ to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

It is interesting how the American media quietly trivialized the loud and clear anti-Biden sentiments erupting in the US. As per Washington Post, Kelli Stavast, an NBC Sports reporter in early October while reporting at a racing event remarked, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go Brandon!’” Only, the cry that broke out among the crowd was ‘F**k Joe Biden’ and not ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’ 

However, the Trump supporters soon added the new phrase to their kitty to mock Biden supporters. From hashtag to merchandise to anthem songs, Trump supporters owned both ‘F**k Joe Biden’ and ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’

Reportedly,  Trump supporters instantly noticed the coverup, accusing the journalists on social media of deliberately censoring anti-Biden sentiment. 

Biden has not been having a great first term with the Democrats being criticized for exiting Afghanistan in the dead of the night abandoning US citizens and Afghans loyal to the US Army, failure to tend to the Covid-19 crisis and food shortage in the country amongst others. 

 

