On October 3, BJP supporter Shubham Mishra was killed by violent ‘farmer’ protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Vijay Mishra, Shubham’s father, filed a complaint against Amandeep Singh Sindhu, Mahendra Singh, Tajinder Singh Virk (Farmer Union Leader) and unknown others for the murder of his son.

In the complaint, Mishra said that Shubham and his driver Hariom Mishra were killed after being attacked by the protesters with swords and batons.

The New Indian journalist Rohan Dua published a video of the intervening night of October 4 and October 5. In the video, a copy of Vijay Mishra’s complaint can be seen at 48 seconds.

Mishra said Shubham had gone to see a wrestling competition in village Banvirpur, Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri. At around 3 PM, he went to receive the chief guest of the competition in his Mahindra Thar that was being driven by Hariom Mishra.

Complaint filed by Vijay Mishra, father of Shubham Mishra.

Around 3 KM before Tikunia t-point, some miscreants were protesting who started pelting stones at Shubham’s vehicle. While the incident was underway, two individuals identified as Luvkush and Ashish were on the way to the wrestling ground. They witnessed the incident and saw Shubham and Hariom getting beaten to death by the protesters. Mishra mentioned that both eyewitnesses also sustained injuries at the hands of the violent mob.

Vijay Mishra claimed that the protesters not only killed his son and the driver but also took away Shubham’s gold chain, wallet and mobile phone.

Who is Tajinder Singh Virk

Tajinder Singh Virk, who was named by Vijay Mishra in the complaint, is a farmer union leader and heads Terai Kisan Sangathan. As per the News18 report, he is associated with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and headed the Udham Singh Nagar chapter of the party as District President in 2018.

On October 3, when Virk was injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Yadav had demanded the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath in a tweet and published a photograph of Virk being admitted in the hospital. He had said, “Had a little conversation with Shri Tejinder Singh Virk Ji, a farmer leader, who got seriously injured in the incident led by BJP workers. Keeping his critical condition in mind, the government must provide him with the best treatment immediately. Just one demand, CM should resign.”

Post by Akhilesh Yadav and Virk. Source: Twitter/Facebook

Interestingly, word-to-word post was published from the Facebook page of Tajinder Singh Virk.

Reports suggest that in 2018 Akhilesh Yadav was in Uttrakhand for political rallies. Virk actively participated in the programs organized by Samajwadi Party. When Yadav reached Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, he spent notable time with Virk. He also visited Virk’s house, and a video of the visit was published by Virk on his Facebook page on September 5, 2018.

Virk had also shared some photographs of the visit on September 1, 2018.

Akhilesh Yadav at Virk’s house. Source: Facebook.

In November 2018, Virk had shared a newspaper clipping in which he was referred as “Samajwadi Party’s District President”.

News clipping shared by Virk in November 2018. Source: Facebook

Notably, Tajinder Singh Virk hails from District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand which is a part of ‘mini Punjab‘ infamous for its connections to Babbar Khalsa International, a Khalistani terrorist organization. Virk was also booked in the riots that took place in Delhi on Republic Day, 2021. His union has been part of farmer protests at Ghazipur border, Delhi.