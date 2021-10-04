‘Protesting’ farmers in Haryana today held BJP MLA Kamal Gupta captive demanding the release of the BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, who is detained in Uttar Pradesh.

The video of Kamal Gupta being held captive by farmers has gone viral on social media websites. In the video, Gupta can be seen trying to have a conversation with the farmers who gheraoed him.

Farmers have held BJP’s Kamal Gupta captive in Hissar. The farmers are demanding the release of Gurnam Singh Charuni. Gurnam singh has been detained by UP Police. #lakhimpurkhiri pic.twitter.com/hT8q5ZuNHk — Amaan (@amaanbali) October 4, 2021

Kamal Gupta was held captive while he was on his visit to a PWD guesthouse in Hisar. Incidentally, ‘protesting’ farmers had convened for a meeting at the same guesthouse. When they came to know about Gupta’s presence in the guesthouse, they gheraoed him and locked the doors from the outside. The farmers demanded the release of BKU Haryana chief Gunam Singh Charuni’s release in exchange for Gupta’s release.

OpIndia spoke to BJP state general secretary Dr Pawan Saini about the incident. He confirmed that ‘protesting’ farmers had held Kamal Gupta hostage and were demanding Charuni’s liberation in exchange for Gupta’s release. The ‘protesting’ farmers also heckled Gupta and swarmed him to ensure the BJP leader does not escape. Saini said that Gupta’s release could be secured only after the police arrived at the spot and liberated the BJP leader.

Gupta’s captivity was in response to the detention of the BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni UP Police in Meerut on Monday. Charuni, who is also a leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, was detained by the police on Monday on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, the recent flashpoint of clashes between ‘protesting’ farmers and BJP workers, which led to the death of 8 people.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and reportedly beat one driver to death. Disturbing visuals had emerged of the incident that led to several speculations.CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. A heavy police force was deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.