A man named Kutubuddin of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan killed his father Ibrahim Khan (68) and said that he sent his father to Jannat (heaven) since Allah wished so. Having no remorse for what he has done he told the police that his father was not happy in this world and Allah summoned his father to Jannat. He said that he just acted as the medium of Allah.

After that, what he further revealed to the police was more shocking. He had also killed his mother Hamidan Bano (68) in April during the holy month of Ramadan this year. He gave a similar reason that he dispatched his mother to Jannat as per the wish of Allah. He killed both by hitting their head with a stick. However, at that time the family members are learnt to have suppressed the matter as they did not inform the police and performed the last rites of the victim.

By arresting him after the murder of his father, the police prevented the third murder in the family, as he was set to kill his bhabhi (sister-in-law) in a similar manner. He told the police that his bhabhi was no more required to stay in the world because Allah has called her and the Allah picked him for this job.

The accused with no history of mental disorder is said to be a devout Muslim who offers namaz five times a day. Even before killing his father on Friday afternoon (October 29), he had gone to offer namaz with him.

Police recording statement of neighbours

This incident took place at Chhan village under Khandar police station of Sawai Madhopur district where the family lives. According to police, the accused killed his father in the afternoon when he was sleeping and his elder brother Aminuddin was in the market. Neighbours rushed to his residence when they heard this elderly man crying. The accused was sitting close to his father and when people asked what happened, he said that he hit him. He added that since his father was very disturbed, he sent him to Jannat. Neighbours immediately rushed him to Madhopur hospital which further referred him to Jaipur. But he died on the way. As people were busy rushing Ibrahim Khan to the hospital, Kutubuddin ran away from the house. But he was later arrested by the police. The body of the victim was handed over to the family after the postmortem was done, and the and the accused was sent to jail.

Kutubuddin was married four years back. However, he divorced his wife after she refused to stay with her.