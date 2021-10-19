Tensions erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar town on Tuesday morning after a large group of Muslims carrying out a procession on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi barged into a restricted area.

The incident is from Pinjarwadi locality in Dhar when a group of people, who were part of the procession, tried to force their way into the restricted area. They broke the police barricades and insisted on rerouting the procession through the restricted area.

When requested by the police to follow the pre-determined route, the group refused to budge and got into a scuffle with police personnel. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the unruly mob.

Around ten people have sustained minor injuries after getting into a brawl with the police. As per a senior police officer, the situation is now under control.

“No case has been registered so far,” he informed further. However, police superintendent Aditya Pratap Singh assured that the police is trying to identify the miscreants.

“Strict action will be taken against the accused,” Singh added.

Two groups of Muslim community clash in Ahmedabad

In another incident from Ahmedabad, two groups from the Muslim community clashed over playing drums on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

Reportedly, the clash took place between two groups owing allegiance to Aslam Abdal (32), a rickshaw driver, and Aasif Hussain Saiyyad (42), a builder.

Narrating the reason for the clash, Aslam said, “My eight-year-old son and his friends were playing drums as part of Eid Milad celebrations when Aasif’s son came out of his house and started abusing the kids. When I objected to his behaviour, he started assaulting me.”

Four persons were injured in this clash that broke out in the Abdalvad area of Jamalpur.

A police official at Gaekwad Haveli police station informed, “Police teams rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. Three persons were taken to VS Hospital for treatment. We have detained two accused as of now.”

As many as 11 people have been booked by the police until now.