Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeCrimeOdisha: Villagers foil Priest's attempt to convert Hindus to Christianity, make evangelist sign a...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Odisha: Villagers foil Priest’s attempt to convert Hindus to Christianity, make evangelist sign a bond promising to never return

OpIndia Staff
Odisha: Evangelist barred from entering village after conversion attempts
Mahendra Sahu (left), Holy Cross (right), images via Organiser and Tribune Content Agency
2

On Sunday (September 26), a Christian priest was detained by a group of villagers over charges of forced conversion, reported Organiser. The incident took place in Tangardihi village in the Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The priest, identified as Mahendra Sahu, was a regular visitor to the Tangardihi village. According to the villagers, he would come to the village in a bid to convert Hindus to Christianity. Despite their refusal, Sahu went unabated about his proselytism. He continued to visit the village and attempt to lure others to his religion. On Sunday, the villagers caught him and made him write an affidavit, stating that he would never return to Tangardihi.

A villager recounted, “His only intention was to convert our people into Christianity. All the villagers objected to his visit to our village. So we advised him not to come to our village. But he did not listen to us. On September 26, our villagers lost patience and called a meeting. Villagers asked Mahendra Sahu to give a written bond that he will never come to our village and block in the future”. The Organiser reported that Sundargarh has been the prime target of Christian evangelists.

Anti-conversion law not being implemented in Odisha, alleges VHP

This is despite the fact that the State of Odisha has an anti-conversion law named Odishan Freedom of Religion Act, 1967. While speaking about the matter, VHP Secretary (Sundargarh) Rama Chandra Naik said, “The Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967, provides that no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any person from one religious faith to another by the use of force or by inducement or by any fraudulent means. But unfortunately, the act is not being implemented properly by the state Govt.”

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,953FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com