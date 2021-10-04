On Sunday, the so-called farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh reportedly attacked a car carrying BJP workers. As per Minister of State A K Mishra, the ‘farmers’ pelted stones and attacked the convoy. Because of this, the driver lost control and the car overturned killing two ‘protestors’. Angered, the ‘farmers’ then attacked the BJP workers killing at least four BJP workers. Some members of the frenzied mob were wearing t-shirts with the image of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The videos that went viral on the internet were nothing short of horrifying. Angered “farmers”, several of them Sikhs, were seen mercilessly beating BJP workers to death. In one video that went viral, a bloodied man was seen folding his hands and pleading for his life. The “farmers” asked him to “confess” that he was sent by BJP leader MoS Mishra, to ‘run over the farmers’. He refuses to confess to the lie they wanted him to peddle and then, they proceeded to beat him up mercilessly.

In Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters became violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey. One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and reportedly beat one driver to death.

While Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and a host of other politicians play vulture politics, the truth of what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri is far from their narrative. They want the world to believe that BJP deliberately ran over farmers and therefore, the protesting farmers got angry and lynched BJP workers to death. And after lying and supporting the murderers wearing t-shirts with the face of a terrorist, who wish to call themselves ‘farmers’, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra specifically started indulging in her usual drama to win political brownie points.

First, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried to enter Lakhimpur Kheri to foment trouble, when the UP police detained her. Priyanka, on her part, created a drama threatening the police officers, a video of which went viral. She was seen saying, “Are you forcing me to sit in this [pointing to the police vehicle]? Are you trying to kidnap me? This is your legal status? Are you getting it? Do not think that I do not understand.”

The Police officer said he would arrest her if she did not let them detain her. She said, “Arrest me. I will go happily with you.” It seems like she also alleged they were forcing her to sit in the vehicle. The Police officer said, “Who is forcing you? We are not.”

She replied, “You are pushing me. If you keep doing so, it will attract cases of assault, attempt to kidnap, kidnap, attempt to molest, attempt to harm. Are you getting me? I understand everything. Try to touch me.”

Interestingly, while she was threatening the police officers with fake molestation cases, she was heard specifically telling the police officers not to send the women officers to detain her. Essentially, she wanted the male police officers to be at the forefront so she could play the woman card and cry molestation. It is to be borne in mind that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Lakhimpur Kheri not to demand action against the violence but to support the Bhindranwale-picture-on-t-shirt wearing farmers who murdered people in broad daylight.

But the drama of being an ‘abhla naari’ battling the tyrannical police is probably not enough to win elections. Congress can’t possibly be stupid enough to truly believe that this drama of “police is molesting me” is going to fly anymore. In the video itself, it was apparent that the police was being respectful and only trying to do his job. If anything, it is the police officer who should book Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for harassment and criminal intimidation. But that is a discussion for another day.

After intimidating and threatening police officials stopping her from creating riots where multiple people had been murdered (and playing the victim while doing it), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to do another drama to convince people that she was just a commoner trying to stand up for the oppressed.

The princess, who decided to descend from her throne after she smelt the sweet smell of a BJP worker’s blood, was detained in a PAC guest house. As she was detained, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after ensuring that one of her lackeys were holding the camera at the right angle, proceeded to sweep the floor of the guest house where she was detained.

Detained, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans the PAC Guest House in Sitapur district, UP. Live updates: https://t.co/IkRQNnKygP pic.twitter.com/HWbChifUws — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 4, 2021

The video was then promptly sent to the media, that tweeted it out to create a buzz almost instantly.

There are certain aspects that we must ponder on, as this video is tweeted repeatedly by multiple Congress-friendly media channels. What the Princess is trying to do here, is essentially tell the people that she is, in fact, not a princess and is capable of being a humble ‘sevak’ to the people. This phenomenon of babu-log trying to be like the unwashed masses basically started with PM Modi’s election, considering his humble background has been an endearing factor for his supporters and voters.

The political princess is no commoner and perhaps, can never be. The Gandhis are simply not wired that way. They have always been political royalty, right from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, and it is now because of PM Modi that the royalty is being forced to prove to that people that they can be just as humble, even if their beginnings were not. In fact, they want people to believe that while PM Modi comes from a humble background, it is far more difficult for royalty to be so frugal and therefore, they deserve more respect.

Jawaharlal Nehru was the same leader who was kept in a lavish “jail” while others languished in the inhuman prisons in Andaman and Nicobar islands by the British. Here is a simple comparison between the cells of Nehru and Veer Savarkar.

“prison cell” of Jawaharlal Nehru vs prison cell of Veer Savarkar

This is the same party where every family members who entered politics (and all of them do – it is a family business after all) are accused of multiple scams. From Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi. From Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to her husband Robert Vadra. They are accused of making several crores by illegal means.

In fact, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra are constructing a house in Shimla – a house also mired in controversy. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has never earned an honest living in his life. Never held a job. Never done anything really. He has lived a lavish life on the millions and millions that his parents, grandparents and probably brother-in-law “earned” (nobody really knows how). In fact, when the Punjab crisis was brewing recently, Rahul was in Shimla holidaying. In the past, while his party disintegrated, he has been on vacations to Thailand and Italy.

It is only the ‘babu-log’ who get to live a life like that. And when the babu-log pretend to be commoners, sweeping the floors in slow motion with their lackey holding the camera, they except the unwashed masses to thank them for descending from their self-bought throne. What is worse, that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to be doing this while at least 8 people have been killed, many BJP workers, lynched by the very farmers who she is supporting in Lakhimpur Kheri.

It is perhaps the nature of royalty that the blood of the unwashed masses is simply a commodity to be used to either further or strengthen their own hold on power, or at the very least, to get the power that they no longer have. And it is that quintessential quality of royalty that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is displaying here. “Look here – I am a princess and this is what I am doing for you. Be thankful. Bow down. Be my slave”. The only problem is that after being enslaved by royalty for over 70 years, the people of India are wiser. And perhaps, these shenanigans won’t work anymore.