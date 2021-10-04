On Monday (October 4), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi extended his support to ‘farmer protestors’ in Lakhimpur Kheri who had attacked BJP workers and caused the death of 8 people in a brutal carnage. In a tweet, he wrote, “Priyanka, I know you will not step back. They are scared by your display of courage. In this fight of ‘non-violence’, we will ensure that our food providers/farmers (Annadata) emerge as the winners.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Rahul Gandhi

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and reportedly beat one driver to death. Disturbing visuals had emerged of the incident that led to several speculations.CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. A heavy police force was deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.

Priyanka Gandhi threatened to frame police officials in molestation, kidnapping cases

When Priyanka Gandhi tried to enter Lakhimpur Kheri on the night of October 3, Uttar Pradesh police detained the Congress leader to avert further deterioration of the law and order situation. Instead of complying with the police diktat, Priyanka Gandhi threatened to frame the cops in molestation and kidnapping cases. She said, “Are you forcing me to sit in this [pointing to the police vehicle]? Are you trying to kidnap me? This is your legal status? Are you getting it? Do not think that I do not understand.”

The Police officer said he would arrest her if she did not let them detain her. She said, “Arrest me. I will go happily with you.” It seems like she also alleged they were forcing her to sit in the vehicle. The Police officer said, “Who is forcing you? We are not.” She replied, “You are pushing me. If you keep doing so, it will attract cases of assault, attempt to kidnap, kidnap, attempt to molest, attempt to harm. Are you getting me? I understand everything. Try to touch me.”

She further said, “Go and bring a warrant from your officers and leaders. Are you getting me? And do not bring women officers in front. Learn to talk to the women. Are you getting it?” The Police officer tried to tell her that in the cases where women are involved, the female police officers are brought in to handle. She said, “There is law and order in this country. Maybe it is not there in your state. But it is there in the country.”