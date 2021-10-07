Thursday, October 7, 2021
HomeNews ReportsKashmir: Terrorists kill two civilians in Srinagar, non-Muslim principal and teacher shot dead at...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kashmir: Terrorists kill two civilians in Srinagar, non-Muslim principal and teacher shot dead at point-blank range in a school

Principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand died after they were shot dead at point-blank range at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Idgah, Sangam in Srinagar

OpIndia Staff
4

On October 7, terrorists killed two more civilians in a school in Srinagar. Principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand died after they were shot dead at point-blank range at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Idgah, Sangam in Srinagar. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Including these two, a total of five civilians have been killed in the valley in the last three days by terrorists.

Kaur belonged to the minority Sikh community, while Chand belonged to the minority community of Kashmiri Pandits. According to Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar has confirmed the incident. Security forces have been rushed to the spot.

According to a report of Times Now, 4-5 teachers were having a meeting in the Principal’s office in the school when two terrorists entered the premises. They reportedly separated the Muslim teachers and dragged the two non-Muslim (Sikh and Hindu) teachers out of the school premises. Then they opened fire at them at point-blank range and fled from the spot.

Three civilians including a Kashmiri Pandit were killed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Islamist terrorists shot dead three civilians in three separate incidents in Srinagar. The first victim was 68 years old man Makhan Lal Bindroo who was shot at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park in Srinagar in Kashmir. Notably, he had refused to leave the valley during the height of militancy in Jammu & Kashmir during the 1990s, when Islamic terrorists had launched an ethnic cleansing drive against Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits. Another deceased was identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri at the Hawal area of Srinagar. The third victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai. He was killed by terrorists in the Shahgund area of Bandipore in North Kashmir.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,467FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com