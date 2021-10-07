On October 7, terrorists killed two more civilians in a school in Srinagar. Principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand died after they were shot dead at point-blank range at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Idgah, Sangam in Srinagar. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Including these two, a total of five civilians have been killed in the valley in the last three days by terrorists.

BREAKING: Two more civilians murdered by terrorists in Srinagar. Sangam School principal Satinder Kaur & teacher Deepak Chand shot at point blank range. Both were brought dead to hospital. Three civilians were killed similarly on Tuesday. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 7, 2021

Kaur belonged to the minority Sikh community, while Chand belonged to the minority community of Kashmiri Pandits. According to Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar has confirmed the incident. Security forces have been rushed to the spot.

#BREAKING: Two teachers killed in broad daylight in Srinagar, Kashmir – both from minority community of Sikh and Kashmiri Pandits. The teachers identified as Satinder Kour and Deepak Chand. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirms the development. Security forces have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/HFZ32VpTMi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2021

According to a report of Times Now, 4-5 teachers were having a meeting in the Principal’s office in the school when two terrorists entered the premises. They reportedly separated the Muslim teachers and dragged the two non-Muslim (Sikh and Hindu) teachers out of the school premises. Then they opened fire at them at point-blank range and fled from the spot.

Three civilians including a Kashmiri Pandit were killed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Islamist terrorists shot dead three civilians in three separate incidents in Srinagar. The first victim was 68 years old man Makhan Lal Bindroo who was shot at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park in Srinagar in Kashmir. Notably, he had refused to leave the valley during the height of militancy in Jammu & Kashmir during the 1990s, when Islamic terrorists had launched an ethnic cleansing drive against Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits. Another deceased was identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri at the Hawal area of Srinagar. The third victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai. He was killed by terrorists in the Shahgund area of Bandipore in North Kashmir.