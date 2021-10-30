Tripura: Kali temple vandalised in Kailashahar, ABVP worker stabbed

On Friday (October 29), a Hindu Kali temple was attacked by a Muslim mob in Kailashahar in the Unakoti district of Tripura. The development comes amidst the deteriorating law and order situation over the false rumours of mosques being burnt in the State.

As per reports, a large Muslim mob ambushed the Kali temple at around 4 pm in the afternoon. They broke the idol and vandalised the temple. One of the eyewitnesses to the dastardly attack was Shivaji Sengupta, who was stabbed with a knife by the frenzied mob. Reportedly, he resisted the attack on the temple, following which Islamists attempted to kill him with a knife. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable now.

Despite repeated appeals to maintain calm and communal harmony, about 1100 mosques in Tripura gave calls to incite Muslims after the Friday prayers. It is believed that the attack on the Kali temple was a manifestation of such intolerance. The incident has triggered a situation of chaos and unrest in the area. The district administration has imposed CrpC Section 144 with immediate effect to prevent any untoward situation. As such, an assembly of more than 5 people is not permitted in Kailashahar. The curfew will remain in place till October 31 evening.

Accused persons have been arrested in the stabbing incident in Kailashahar. Section 144 imposed in the area; situation under control. People should abide by law. Neither should they spread rumours nor believe in them: UK Chakma, Unakoti DM (29.10) pic.twitter.com/CrwYc6dALA — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

While quoting Unakoti police, ANI reported, “Section 144 imposed in Laxmipur & Kailashahar for breach of peace in 2 separate incidents. Unknown miscreants vandalised Kali temple in Laxmipur, & attack on an ABVP leader by NSUI & Trinamool Chhatra Parishad workers in Kailashahar, yesterday.” According to UK Chakma, the District Magistrate of Kailashahar, the accused involved in the stabbing incident were arrested.

The official Twitter handle of ABVP Tripura confirmed that the victim Shivaji Sengupta is the Secretary of the Kailashahar Nagar unit of the organisation. It added that the victim was being treated at the AGMC & GBP Hospital.

ABVP Tripura , Kailasahar nagar unit secretary Shibaji Sengupta was attacked by miscreants in broad daylight in front of RKI School premise. He is currently undergoing treatment at AGMC & GBP Hospital. pic.twitter.com/f3nyfQo9QJ — ABVP – Tripura (@ABVPTripura) October 29, 2021

Indian Express journalist Samriddhi K Sakunia had shared a video of the injured ABVP worker, who was seen lying on a stretcher and undergoing medical attention.

At around 5:30pm today evening, Shibhaji Deb, member ABVP in Kailashahar college. He was stabbed by an unidentified person during an argument near Kailashahar police station. He has been admitted to Kailashahar Hospital. Source tells me the situation is tense.#TripuraViolence pic.twitter.com/phGk70BGhv — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) October 29, 2021

Following the vandalism of the Kali temple and attack on the ABVP worker, Samriddhi claimed that one Madrassa teacher named Afroz Ali was attacked by unidentified miscreants. She alleged that the shop of one Akbar Ali was burnt down in the Paiturbazar area of Kailasahar, which triggered the act of vandalism at the Kali mandir.

TV9 Bharatvarsh had reported that the ABVP leader was attacked by activists of NSUI and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. This prompted the ABVP supporters to surround the police station and demand immediate action.

Protests in Tripura against Bangladesh violence against Hindus

Tripura witnessed communal disturbances following clashes in Dharmanagar of North Tripura. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had organized a march demanding the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The march was led by VHP leader Purna Chandra Mandal. According to some media reports, violence took place when the procession reached Rowa village of Dharmanagar. The situation turned worse following stone-pelting.

Some of the media reports claimed that protesters targeted a mosque and vandalized the properties of the minority community. Earlier, OpIndia had reported that although some shops belonging to Muslims were vandalised during the protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, there was no attack on any mosque in Tripura. A large crowd of Muslims had gathered at the Mosque in Rowa in Panisagar, and therefore there was no attack on it.