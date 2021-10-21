‘We live in a world where Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter’: Former US Pres Donald Trump announces own social media app ‘TRUTH Social’

Former United States President Donald Trump has announced that he would be launching his own social media application, TRUTH Social. In a statement, he said that the new app would “stand up to Big tech” companies, including Twitter and Facebook. Notably, after the January 6 Capitol Violence, ex-President Trump was subsequently banned from social media platforms.

A new company has been formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which is a special acquisition company (SPAC). In a written statement, Trump said, “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable.” He further added, “I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”

Press release about the launch of TRUTH Social. Source: AaronParseghian/Twitter

Trump said that TMTG was founded to give a voice to everyone. “Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!” he said. As per the press release, TRUTH Social is available for Pre-Order in the Apple App Store. Users can sign-up for an invite on truthsocial.com. A Beta launch is expected for the invited guests users by November 2021. The company is expecting to launch the app for all Americans by the first quarter of 2022.

Patrick F. Orlando, Chairman and CEO of DWAC, said in his statement that TMTG would be one of the most promising business combination partners to create public shareholder value in the Digital World. He added, “Given the total addressable market and President Trump’s large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value.”

Furthermore, TMTG is also planning to launch a subscription video-on-demand service TMTG+. Ti would feature ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more as per the press release.

Truth Social looks very much like Twitter

A teaser video of the upcoming social media platform has been uploaded on Rumble. By looking at the video, the app looks very much like Twitter. One can see a comment cloud icon, repost icon, a heart or like icon and more under every post. However, it does not give a complete picture of the functioning of the app.

Trump has hinted at social media platforms in March

In March 2021, former President Trump had hinted that he would return to social media with his own application. The development came after social media giants categorically said that they would not allow the former President to have a presence on their platforms anytime in the future.