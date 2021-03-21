Sunday, March 21, 2021
Donald Trump to launch his own social media platform after being banned by Twitter, Facebook and others, says aide: Details

Donald Trump was banned on social media platforms after the storming of Capitol Hill on the 6th of January in a move that attracted widespread criticism from leaders worldwide for what was considered Big Tech censorship.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump will launch his own social media platform after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and most other platforms, his aide Jason Miller has revealed. Miller said on Sunday during an appearance on Fox News “Media Buzz” said that Trump would be “returning to social media in two or three months” with “his own platform” to “completely redefine the game.”

Twitter’s reasons for the ban included the “use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol” and the “mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.”

The former US President has also hinted that he will run for the Presidency in 2024. At the same time, Twitter has said that his ban will not be revoked even if he decides to run for White House again.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

