Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Tulsi Gabbard condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, asks ‘supposedly secular’ Hasina Govt to take action against Jihadists

Gabbard said that it broke her heart to see such hate and violence being directed towards devotees of god in their temples in Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
Tulsi Gabbard speaks up on violence on Hindus in Bangladesh
Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday spoke up on the violence perpetrated on Hindus in Bangladesh last week during the Durga Puja.

Gabbard said that it broke her heart to see such hate and violence being directed towards devotees of god in their temples in Bangladesh. She said that for the Jihadists to believe that burning and destroying temples will please gods and desecrating the idol of A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupad shows how far away from God they truly are. “God is love and his true servants embody and manifest that love in the world,” she said.

Gabbard further called upon the ‘supposedly secular government’ of Sheikh Hasina to protect the religious minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists “from the Jihadist forces of hate.”

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Between October 12 – 17, multiple temples, Hindu homes were attacked in Bangladesh after some miscreants associated with radical Islamist group placed a Quran on idol of Lord Hanuman when the guard at pandal was sleeping. This led to widespread violence and houses of tens of Hindus were burned down.

ISKCON was one of the Hindu organizations that faced the attacks by Islamic radicals in Bangladesh. The attack happened on Friday, October 15. A frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the ISKCON temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. Disturbing videos of mob attacking the temple surfaced on social media networks. Reports suggest that 400-500 strong mob of radical Islamists were seen desecrating the temple.

 

