Akal Takht Jathedar says some elements tried to turn the protest into a ‘Sikh vs Hindu fight’, thanks Modi for repealing farms laws and ‘saving Sikhs’

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three farm laws. Singh said that by taking this step PM Modi has averted a major crisis and impending tragedy looming over the Sikh community.

Giani Harpreet Singh who is the senior religious head of the Sikh community released a video statement on Friday (November 19) to express his gratitude to PM Modi for taking this decision. Giani Harpreet Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neutralizing threats emerging on the Sikh community besides conspiracies to break the Hindu-Sikh community.

“I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister and his government as they have averted a tragedy that seemed to be looming over the Sikhs in the country,” Giani Harpreet Singh said.

Akal Takht head said that the news made him happy that the Centre announced to withdraw farms law and it brought more happiness to him as PM Modi made this announcement on the day of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Explaining his worries and crisis on Sikhs he said that certain things had made him worried. But “Prime Minister has removed our worries. We were worried as during the agitation there were some outfits that were sidelining the Sikh philosophy, its spirit, tradition, history and sentiment,” he said.

Modi neutralized conspiracy to break Hindu-Sikh unity

He said that during agitation some groups were trying to turn the farmers’ agitation into a Sikh vs Indian government or a Sikh vs Hindu fight. It made him worried when conspiracies were hatched to break Hindu-Sikh unity. “Even attempts were made by mischievous elements to make it a Sikh vs Hindu issue to create a communal divide,” he said.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that the atmosphere being created was fatal for Sikhs and the community could have faced serious implications of such attempts. But the Modi government averted this atmosphere by the grace of God, he said.

He cautioned such elements that they can’t break Hindu-Sikh unity. “We always want Sikhs to live safely in India and lead a good life. The bond between Sikhs and Hindus is very strong and we have been making efforts to make this bond strong forever,” he said.

Jathedar mourns loss of life during agitation

Giani Harpreet Singh mourned the loss of life during agitation which can’t be overcome. He said the Sikh community paid the most to persuade the government to recall these laws adding that Sikhs in India and settled abroad the maximum participation without taking care of their life and capital. The majority of the protesters were Sikhs. He said that Modi understood that farms law left Sikhs disappointed hence he withdrew the law.

Jathedar read writings on the wall without making any reference

Jathedar said that protesters can heave a sigh of relief as these laws took the lives of farmers. He subtly signalled Sikh farmers to retreat from the protest. In the video, he dropped broad hints of how Sikh sentiments were exploited for the furtherance of petty political interests that could have been subversive to the interest of the nation and the Sikh community.

Under the garb of farmers’ agitation attempts were made to revive the Khalistani movement and the ghost of Bhindranwale was returning in Punjab. Rampant violence took place on Republic Day and such conspiracies were hatched at the international level to destabilise the country. People with a dubious distinction like Greta Thunberg were ready with their toolkit to create disturbances.

A Dalit man Lakhbir Singh was butchered by Nihang Sikhs at the protest site which was nowhere approved in Sikhism. Even attempts were made to justify the killing.