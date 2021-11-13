After the Supreme Court asked the central and Delhi govt to take emergency measures for controlling pollution in Delhi, the Delhi govt has announced some measures in that direction.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today evening that the schools in the national capital will be closed for a week from Monday onwards. He said that the schools will be physically closed and classes will continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air.

For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/JqdSMTQ8jk — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

The same approach also has been taken for government offices, and they will operate from home at 100% capacity for a week. The government will issue an advisory to private offices also to switch to Work From Home (WFH) mode as much as possible. It is notable that during the Covid-19 lockdown, most private companies were using the WFH model, and now they will have to do that for pollution.

Govt offices to operate from home (WFH) at 100% capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH option as much as possible: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6TiPb1B8GD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Along with that, the CM said that construction activities will not be allowed from November 14 to 17, to reduce the dust produced by construction activities.

Talking about the suggestion by Supreme Court to impose a complete lockdown for 2-3 days, Arvind Kejriwal said that they are drafting a proposal for the same to be submitted to the apex court. He said that it will be an extreme step, and said they are not implementing the same now. But the government is preparing a proposal for the same, in case it is needed if the pollution situation worsens.

#WATCH | There was a suggestion in SC over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse…We're drafting a proposal..which will be discussed with agencies, Centre…If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped:Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/TipgA0ySOq — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

The CM said that the proposal will be prepared after discussion with all agencies, and taking the central govt, CPCB, SAFAR into confidence. If such a situation emerges, all private vehicles, transport, construction and industrial activities could be stopped.

Hearing a petition on worsening air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court of India had asked the authorities earlier today to take immediate steps to improve the situation. Saying that the air quality in the National Capital had deteriorated to an extent that people are now wearing masks at home, the court had asked the govt to impose a complete lockdown for 2-3 days if needed.

However, the court refused to blame the stubble burning by farmers for the pollution, saying it has become a fashion to blame farmers. The court instead blamed Diwali crackers for the same, even though the air quality in Delhi had started to deteriorate weeks before Diwali.