Chhattisgarh: 1,200 families revert to Hinduism under Ghar Wapsi Abhiyan, BJP leader welcomes them by washing their feet

A two-day program was organized under Ghar Wapsi Abhiyaan (Operation Ghar Wapsi) in block Khuntapani, Pathalgaon, district Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, on November 19 and November 20 under the leadership of Prabal Pratap Singh Judev, State Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party. Prabal Pratap, son of late Dilip Singh Judev, is the prince of the Jashpur Royal Family.

Under Ghar Wapsi Abhiyan, late Dilip Singh Judev had adopted a system of washing people’s feet, reverting to Hinduism as a gesture to welcome them back. Prabal Pratap followed in the footsteps and washed the feet of those who recovered to Hinduism during the program. In a tweet, Prabal Pratap said, “My eyes became moist while washing feet of those who have come back under the great work for the nation. Father, I missed you today.”

इस महान राष्ट्रीय कार्य में आगंतुकों के पांव धोते धोते मेरी आँखें नम हो आईं l पिताजी आप आज बहुत याद आये l मन संतोष से भरा है क्योंकि ईश्वर की कृपा से मुझे आपके अधूरे सपने को पूरा करने का सौभाग्य मिला l pic.twitter.com/qnhpEjGqxC — Prabal P.S. Judev (@prabaljudev) November 20, 2021

A total of around 1,200 people from approx 400 families reverted to Hinduism from Christianity. 100 families were local, while 300 families were from Basna, Saraipali. Reports suggest these families had converted three generations ago, owning to their poor economic and social status. The missionaries had lured them to convert under the pretext of financial support and better social life. A day before the program, Arya Samaj had organized a Kalash Yatra in which a large number of women participated. It was followed by a bike rally that was attended by over 300 youth who chanted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

While talking to Free Press Journal, Prabal Pratap said, “After our men and organization associated with ‘Sangh’ continuously carried out their counselling, they realized that they had made a mistake by converting themselves into Christianity.” He further added that a purification ceremony was conducted while reciting Mantras to induce these families to the Sanatan Hindu religion.

Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar quoted Prabal Pratap saying, “Saving Hindutva is the only motive of my life.” He expressed his pleasure that a large number of people reconverted to Hinduism. He added, “Anything done while taking advantage of someone’s misfortune does not last long. Missionaries took advantage of the poor economic and social status of these people to convert them. We will continue to bust their lies.”

Remembering the time when he met Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Prabal Pratap said, “Several years back when I met Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, he instructed me to complete the mission started by my father for the protection of Hindu, and I am doing my duty adhering to the government rules.”

Anil, an aide of Prabal Pratap, said that so far, under Jashpur Prince’s leadership, they have reverted over 14,000 Christians back to Hinduism.