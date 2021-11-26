Delhi HC refuses to ban contentious book by Salman Khurshid: Details

On Thursday (November 25), the Delhi High Court rejected a petition, seeking a ban on the newly released book titled, ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ by Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

The petition was filed by one Vineet Jindal through advocate Raj Kishore Chaudhary. He contended that the contents of the book could spark communal tension in the country. Chaudhary had emphasised how the house of author Salman Khurshid was attacked for drawing parallels between Hindutva and Islamist outfits such as ISIS and Boko Haram. “Even the author’s home in Nainital has been damaged… Though there have not been any significant incidents yet but it is likely to happen,” he added.

Advocate Raj Kishore Chaudhary pointed out that Article 19 of the Indian Constitution (Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression) was not absolute. “I am asking for this part to be removed. Communal riots start like this. At least notice should be issued,” he said while emphasising that reasonable restrictions have been placed on Article 19 of the Constitution. Chaudhary highlighted that Salman Khurshid had a large influence on society, owing to his status as a former MP and former Law Minister of India.

Delhi High Court asks people to not read by Salman Khurshid if they did not want to

While hearing the petition, the Delhi High Court stated that restrictions on the publication, circulation, sale and purchase of the contentious book can only be imposed by the government. A Bench led by Justice Yashwant Verma directed that people had the option to not read the book, authored by Salman Khurshid. It observed, “If you don’t agree with the author, don’t read it. Please tell people the book is badly authored, read something better…What can we do if people are feeling this? If they didn’t like the passage they can skip the chapter. They could have shut their eyes if they are feeling hurt.”

Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva to Islamic terror groups ISIS, Boko Haram in his book

In his book ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya’, Congress leader Salman Khurshid had compared ‘Hindutva’ to Islamic terror organisations like ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and Boko Haram. ISIS, one of the most dreaded Islamic terror groups has been responsible for terror attacks across the world in recent years. He made the comment in a chapter called ‘The Saffron Sky’ in the book.

In the chapter, Khurshid had said that in the current form, Hindutva is a political force and was cornering the ancient Hindu religion. Khurshid said that this politicising of Hinduism is akin to the Islamic terror groups ISIS and Boko Haram. Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as ‘Ayodhya saga’, Khurshid claimed that the Supreme Court judgement in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman was like one faith trumping the methods of another.

“Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years,” he said in his book.